Farmington man arrested after making threat at La Guardia airport

A 70-year-old passenger who was arrested at New York's LaGuardia Airport after authorities say he threatened a ticket agent has pleaded not guilty to making a terrorist threat.

John Park of Farmington, Michigan was released without bail after his arraignment late Saturday.

Authorities say Park became irate when he was told there was a $50 fee to check his bag Saturday morning.

Prosecutors say Park told the ticket agent at Spirit Airlines there was a bomb in the bag and tried to leave.

Police shut down the ticketing area of the airport's main terminal temporarily while the bomb squad checked the bag. No explosives were found.

