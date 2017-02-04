WUOMFM

Federal agency OKs West Virginia to Michigan gas pipeline

By 30 minutes ago
  • Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

A federal agency has approved construction of a $4.2 billion natural gas pipeline extending from West Virginia to Michigan, turning aside objections from some landowners and environmentalists.

Energy Transfer Partners LP's Rover Pipeline will carry up to 3.25 billion cubic feet of gas daily from the Marcellus and Utica shale production areas of West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.

The 713-mile-long line will reach across northern Ohio and veer into southeastern Michigan, where it will connect with the existing Vector Pipeline in Livingston County.

In approving the project, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission acknowledged that it would affect private property and wetlands but said economic benefits would outweigh the damages. The company adjusted the route to limit harm and says it's paying landowners more than $124 million for access.

Tags: 
nexus pipeline
natural gas pipeline
Rover Pipeline

Related Content

Man makes case for DTE, Enbridge pipeline from beyond the grave

By Sep 13, 2016
A natural gas pipeline
www.FERC.gov

Are people writing from beyond the grave to support a proposed natural gas line that would run from Ohio into Southeast Michigan and on into Ontario?

According to a story in today's Detroit Free Press, the answer is yes.

Landowners and property rights advocates express concern over proposed gas pipeline's safety

By Julie Grant Feb 10, 2015
Julie Grant

New pipelines are good for energy companies, but they often disturb private property. The Nexus pipeline would run 250 miles from gas wells in southeast Ohio to Michigan and Canada. Julie Grant reports it’s drawing opposition from landowners concerned about their safety and property rights.

Michiganders learning the pipeline trade are watching the Senate XL vote

By Nov 18, 2014
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The U.S. Senate votes tonight on a bill to authorize the controversial Keystone XL pipeline. The U.S. House of Representatives has already approved legislation to authorize the pipeline that would carry tar sands oil from the Canadian prairie to the Gulf of Mexico through the American heartland.   

One group in Michigan is paying close attention to the vote.