Federal judge in Detroit rules green card holders shouldn't be a part of the travel ban

A federal judge in Detroit has struck down a portion of President Trump’s temporary ban on some immigrants, but it only applies to some of those affected by the ban.

Judge Victoria Roberts’ permanent injunction only applies to “lawful permanent residents”—greencard holders—from the seven countries named in Mr. Trump’s executive order.

(Read the injunction here.)

Sections of the initial order seemed to include greencard holders, but the White House issued a memo this week clarifying that greencard holders from the seven nations are not affected. That memo was filed with the court.

The Arab-American Civil Rights League argued in the suit filed this week in Detroit's U.S. District Court that the executive action is unconstitutional and targets immigrant communities. It represents about a half-dozen legal, permanent residents, some of whom have been turned away from U.S.-bound planes.

The Arab American Civil Rights League is seeking a broader temporary injunction against Trump’s entire order. The court indicated it will rule on that following a hearing on February 13.

President Trump says the ban is about safety, not religion. It faces numerous legal challenges.