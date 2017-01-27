WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Fifty years ago, a Grand Rapids astronaut died in Apollo 1 disaster that changed NASA forever

By 1 minute ago
Related Program: 
Stateside
  • Roger Chafee in May 1965 at a console in NASA’s Mission Operations Control Room in the Mission Control Center (MCC) in Houston during a Gemini simulation.
    View Slideshow 1 of 11
    Roger Chafee in May 1965 at a console in NASA’s Mission Operations Control Room in the Mission Control Center (MCC) in Houston during a Gemini simulation.
    The Grand Rapids Public Museum and City Archives, Roger B. Chaffee Collection
  • While attending Purdue University, Chafee met Martha L. Horn from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Martha was Purdue Homecoming Queen. Two days after being commissioned an ensign, Roger married Martha.
    View Slideshow 2 of 11
    While attending Purdue University, Chafee met Martha L. Horn from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Martha was Purdue Homecoming Queen. Two days after being commissioned an ensign, Roger married Martha.
    The Grand Rapids Public Museum and City Archives, Roger B. Chaffee Collection
  • Roger, age 5, missing his front teeth and holding a model plane built by his father.
    View Slideshow 3 of 11
    Roger, age 5, missing his front teeth and holding a model plane built by his father.
    The Grand Rapids Public Museum and City Archives, Roger B. Chaffee Collection
  • A day after the accident, Roger’s parents held a press conference from their home in Wyoming, Michigan. Shown next to a news reporter is Donna, Roger’s older sister, as she looks toward Roger’s parents Blanche and Don.
    View Slideshow 4 of 11
    A day after the accident, Roger’s parents held a press conference from their home in Wyoming, Michigan. Shown next to a news reporter is Donna, Roger’s older sister, as she looks toward Roger’s parents Blanche and Don.
    The Grand Rapids Public Museum and City Archives, Roger B. Chaffee Collection
  • In the October 19, 1963 edition of the Grand Rapids Press announcing Roger B. Chaffee being the youngest person ever chosen (28 years old) to be an astronaut.
    View Slideshow 5 of 11
    In the October 19, 1963 edition of the Grand Rapids Press announcing Roger B. Chaffee being the youngest person ever chosen (28 years old) to be an astronaut.
    The Grand Rapids Public Museum and City Archives, Roger B. Chaffee Collection
  • The Apollo 1 crew leave the astronaut transfer van on January 17, 1967. In front is Roger, followed by crewmates Ed White and Gus Grissom.
    View Slideshow 6 of 11
    The Apollo 1 crew leave the astronaut transfer van on January 17, 1967. In front is Roger, followed by crewmates Ed White and Gus Grissom.
    The Grand Rapids Public Museum and City Archives, Roger B. Chaffee Collection
  • The exterior of the Apollo 1 Command Module (Spacecraft #012) is shown blackened by smoke caused when the spacecraft’s outer hull breached due to the tremendous overpressure caused by the interior fire that killed the crew.
    View Slideshow 7 of 11
    The exterior of the Apollo 1 Command Module (Spacecraft #012) is shown blackened by smoke caused when the spacecraft’s outer hull breached due to the tremendous overpressure caused by the interior fire that killed the crew.
    NASA Photo 67-H-134 dated January 28, 1967
  • The Chaffee family during the January 31, 1967 burial services at Arlington National Cemetery.
    View Slideshow 8 of 11
    The Chaffee family during the January 31, 1967 burial services at Arlington National Cemetery.
    The Grand Rapids Public Museum and City Archives, Roger B. Chaffee Collection
  • The Chaffee family during the January 31, 1967 burial services at Arlington National Cemetery.
    View Slideshow 9 of 11
    The Chaffee family during the January 31, 1967 burial services at Arlington National Cemetery.
    The Grand Rapids Public Museum and City Archives, Roger B. Chaffee Collection
  • Roger B. Chaffee
    View Slideshow 10 of 11
    Roger B. Chaffee
    Grand Rapids Public Museum
  • Roger B. Chaffee (right)
    View Slideshow 11 of 11
    Roger B. Chaffee (right)
    Grand Rapids Public Museum

Today marks 50 years since NASA faced one of the organization's biggest setbacks. On Jan. 27, 1967, a fire during a preflight test for Apollo 1 killed the three astronauts on board.

One of the crew members was Grand Rapids native Roger B. Chaffee.

Glen Swanson, a former NASA historian and current visiting instructor in the Department of Physics at Grand Valley State University, joined Stateside to look back at Chaffee's life and death, and how the Apollo 1 disaster changed NASA.

"It has been said that because of the failure of Apollo 1, it allowed for the subsequent success of the Apollo missions, which basically culminated in the successful lunar landing of Apollo 11," said Swanson.

Since that first successful mission to the moon, we have returned six other times.

Chaffee was the son of a barnstormer pilot and learned to fly at a young age. He attended Grand Rapids Central High and later became a naval reserve officer. Then, in 1963, at the age of 28, Chaffee became the youngest person to ever be selected to be an astronaut.

Listen to the full interview above to learn what caused the Apollo 1 fire, and about Chaffee's critical role in the Cuban Missile Crisis.

For more about Roger B. Chaffee, check out "Roger That! A Celebration of Space Exploration in Honor of Roger B. Chaffee." It's a conference on Feb. 10 and 11 at the Eberhard Center in Grand Rapids, organized in part by Glen Swanson. 

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

"Three Astronauts Killed by Fire", Jules Bergman, ABC News, Jan. 27,1967

Tags: 
NASA
Grand Rapids
space shuttle

Related Content

Tales from the dark side of Earth: Astronaut’s take on fire, free-fall and Mars

By Sep 28, 2016
Jerry Linenger with ham radio equipment in the Russian Mir Space Station Base Block module.
NASA

Imagine you’re 14 years old, camping in Ontario with your family.

It’s July 20, 1969, and you’re watching on a small TV as Neil Armstrong becomes the first man to set foot on the moon.

You decide: I want to go to space.

And so you grow up to become an astronaut. You go into space on the shuttles Discovery and Atlantis. You spend five months on the Russian space station Mir.

You ultimately rack up 143 days and 52 minutes in space, over 2,177 orbits of the earth, and you fly 54.5 million miles through space.

And after all that, you come home to Michigan to settle down in Suttons Bay.

That’s just a brief look at what retired Navy Captain and astronaut Jerry Linenger has done.

NASA scientists track air pollution from space

By Dec 17, 2015
NASA Goddard Media Studios

It’s possible to track air pollution from space.

NASA scientists did that with high-resolution satellite maps. To gather the data, they used an ozone monitoring instrument on board NASA’s Aura satellite. That tool tracks atmospheric gasses.

The team of NASA scientists tracked emissions of nitrogen dioxide from 2005 to 2014. Nitrogen dioxide comes from cars, power plants, and industries, and it plays a major role in forming smog.

Research from Michigan State looks back in time to explore how our universe has changed

By Jul 15, 2015
NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center on Flickr / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

The Hubble Space Telescope has allowed scientists to peer into deep space, expanding our understanding of the universe. But there are still many gaps in that knowledge, including knowing how many galaxies are really out there.

Brian O'Shea is an associate professor of physics and astronomy at Michigan State and part of a team that has been working on that question.

The team has been using the Hubble Space Telescope to view galaxies that are billions of light years away.

Michigan woman is a finalist for a one-way trip to Mars

By Feb 19, 2015
NASA

A Michigan native is vying for a one-way ticket to a very unusual destination. 

Laura Smith-Velazquez is one of 100 finalists from across the globe trying to be a part of a mission to begin colonizing Mars. 

Andrew Krietz of MLive reports: