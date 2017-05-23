FIX: Play button not loading

Our online streaming player was recently updated. The update resulted in the "play" button disappearing from menu bar in Chrome browsers.

It often looks like this:

In Chrome, that play button is stored as a "cookie" in your browser history. You'll need to delete the old cookie in order to get the play button to reappear.

Click here for instructions on how to delete cookies for Chrome.

(You can also try clearing your cache.)

Once you delete the correct cookie restart you browser close all windows. The play button should display correctly - like this:

If you're still having problems, please let us know by filling out this short form.