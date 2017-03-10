WUOMFM

Flint boxer to punch through glass ceiling in the ring

  • Flint boxer Claressa Shields
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint’s two time Olympic boxing champion is about to notch another first in her career.  

On a fight card, the headliner is usually a celebrated champion or a well-known up and comer. And on premium cable TV, always male.  

But tonight, Showtime’s headliner is Flint’s Claressa Shields.

Shields says she’s not feeling any special pressure being ‘the headliner.’

“I actually feel better when it’s a lot of cameras and there’s more spotlight,” Shields told supporters in Flint recently.

Shields' opponent is Hungarian super-welterweight Szilvia Szabados. Szabados' record is 15 wins-eight defeats with six knockouts.  “I heard she has a hard head, but I have hard fists. So I’m not really too much worried about her,” Shields told reporters recently in Flint.

This is only Shields' second fight as a professional, after turning pro last year. 

Her trainer Jason Crutchfield has been in Shields' corner since she started boxing at age 11. He says Shields is transitioning from the more frenetic pace of amateur boxing to a more detailed approach in the pros.

“It’s about seeing everything,” says Crutchfield, “It’s like chopping a tree down.”

Fight fans in Detroit and at home watching the fight on cable TV can decide for themselves how well Shields is transitioning from Olympic champion to professional boxer tonight.  

claressa shields
boxing

By Nov 19, 2016
Claressa Shields from Flint celebrates a victory by decision in her professional boxing debut on November 19, 2016 in Las Vegas.
Screen grab from YouTube / HBOBoxing

(Watch a replay of the entire fight below)

After racking up a 77-1 record and becoming the first U.S. boxer to win two Olympic gold medals, Flint native Claressa Shields accomplished all she could as an amateur fighter. On Saturday night, Shields began her quest to conquer the professional boxing world with a win by unanimous decision in her debut. 

By Michael Schramm Nov 17, 2016
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

November 19th is a big day for Claressa Shields.

Shields, who hails from Flint, will have her first match as a pro boxer.

By Aug 21, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint residents are celebrating local hero, boxer Claressa Shields, who won her second gold medal on the final day of the Rio Olympics.

A standing room-only crowd watched Shields’ fight at Flint’s Berston field house, where Shields learned to box.  A picture of Shields wearing her gold medal from the 2012 London Olympics hangs above the front door of the field house.  

All through the middleweight fight, the crowd cheered and Shield’s sister Briana shouted at her to “knock out” her opponent, Nouchka Fontjin of the Netherlands.

By Aug 23, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Two-time Olympic boxing champion Claressa Shields returned home to Flint this afternoon to a hero’s welcome.

“When I say two-time, you all say champ!” Shields yelled, leading her own cheers at Flint’s Bishop Airport, and the crowd willingly followed her lead.