Flint city council has questions about proposed upgrade to city water plant

  • Inside the Flint water treatment plant.
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint city council members say they need to know more about plans to upgrade the city’s water plant.

Mistakes made treating water drawn from the Flint River resulted in corrosive water damaging the city’s pipes. The damaged pipes leeched lead into Flint’s tap water.  

More than a year after the city’s drinking water source was switched back to treated water from Detroit, tests still show elevated levels of lead in the tap water of many Flint homes. 

Flint will eventually switch to a new water source. Later this year, a short pipeline will be built to connect Flint’s water plant to the Karegnondi Water Authority pipeline, which stretches from Lake Huron to Genesee County. 

But before Flint can start using KWA water, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wants to make sure the city’s water plant can properly treat raw water from Lake Huron. 

A consultant’s report says the needed upgrades to the plant and the construction of a backup reservoir will cost more than $100 million. The money would largely come from the federal government, though the cost of the backup water source would not be. 

Mark Adas is Flint’s city engineer. He says the city is still working on the plan to be submitted to the EPA next month. 

“It’s a big juggling act,” admits Adas. “Frankly, we’re trying to get the most bang for the dollar. The best quality water we can for each dollar we get in.”

However, Flint city council members would like to have a better idea of the plan, as well as the timetable.

The consultant’s report predicts it will take until late 2019 to complete the upgrade.  

City council president Kerry Nelson is left with more questions about how long Flint residents will have to wait for clean water.

“I’m still not hearing with all the upgrades ... that we will have water that you can go to your faucet and turn on without a filter … that’s greatly concerning to me,” says Nelson.

Nelson is also wondering if the city will continue to get its tap water from Detroit beyond this year.

Related Content

Flint water plant upgrades probably will take until 2019 to complete

By Jan 14, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Preparing Flint’s water plant to treat water from a new Lake Huron pipeline will take a few years.

Problems at the water plant helped to create Flint’s current troubles with lead-tainted tap water. 

JoLisa McDay, Flint’s interim utilities director, told a town hall meeting Wednesday that it’s about more than buying new equipment. 

Water infrastructure summit planned for Flint

By Jul 4, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

This fall, water experts from around the world are expected to come to Flint for a summit on water infrastructure issues.

Flint’s water crisis has become a symbol for the problems facing aging water systems.

Bryce Feighner is special advisor on drinking water with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. He’s helping to organize the summit.

Feighner says they’re reaching out to experts across the U.S. and Europe, seeking innovative answers to the problems that Flint and other cities with aging, faltering municipal water systems face.

Flint meets EPA deadline to upgrade part of city water plant

By Jun 10, 2016
Inside the Flint water treatment plant.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The city of Flint has met an EPA deadline to upgrade equipment at the city’s water plant.

The EPA sent the city of Flint a letter one week ago saying the city had until today to install and have operational equipment to add additional chlorine and other chemicals to the city’s water supply.

Flint gets its tap water from Detroit already treated with chemicals to impede the growth of bacteria and other organisms. But chemicals, like chlorine, lose their effectiveness the longer they are in the system.  

Flint officials want more time before adding more chemicals to city water supply

By Jun 7, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The city of Flint may have equipment in place by the end of the week to improve chlorine levels in city water.   

But it may not be operating.

The Environmental Protection Agency sent the city of Flint a letter last week saying there is an “urgent need” to have the ability to boost chlorine levels in the city’s water supply. They set a date of Friday June 10th to have equipment “installed and operational.”

Chlorine and other chemicals are added to water supplies to kill bacteria, like Legionella.  Warm summer weather helps bacteria to grow. 

Flint hiring staff for the city's water plant

By Apr 6, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The city of Flint is taking steps to deal with a key staffing issue in its drinking water crisis.

Federal regulators have criticized Flint officials for not hiring more people to operate the city’s water plant.  The EPA says the city needs more professionals to ensure it stays in compliance with federal regulations. 

The city’s new water plant supervisor started work this week. 

Jolisa McDay has 15 years experience.  She sees Flint’s system as a “challenge”.

“I’m diligently working to be sure that we have all that we need,” says McDay.

Trump pick for EPA chief blames agency for slow response to Flint water crisis

By Jan 18, 2017
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt is President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency.
Scottpruitt.com

At his confirmation hearing today, the man chosen by president-elect Donald Trump to lead the Environmental Protection Agency says the EPA should have responded faster to the Flint water crisis.

Scott Pruitt has not been a fan of EPA action in the past.

As Oklahoma’s attorney general, Pruitt has fought many EPA regulations opposed by the state’s oil industry and agricultural leaders. 

Michigan's attorney general sides with Flint pastors in lawsuit over water delivery

By Jan 17, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Attorney General Bill Schuette says the state should have to deliver water to every household in Flint that doesn’t have water filters properly installed.

That position puts him at odds with Governor Rick Snyder’s administration, which is trying to have a court order requiring the deliveries dismissed. 

Noah Hall is Schuette’s attorney in the case. He says the state caused the problem, so it has a responsibility to Flint residents.

Thousands of Flint homes could get new faucets

By Jan 14, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - The state of Michigan says it has money to replace faucets in as many as 4,000 Flint homes.

  The state says brass faucets and other brass components can contribute to lead in drinking water. The state plans to target Flint homes that still are showing high lead levels, despite improvements in water quality elsewhere in the city.

  Homes that qualify will have one kitchen faucet and one bathroom faucet replaced. Some plumbing will also be replaced. Health department Director Nick Lyon says it's a "vital step" in helping residents.