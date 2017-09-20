Flint city council votes to extend current tap water contract

The Flint city council voted tonight to extend the city’s tap water contract for another month.

The council continues to balk at agreeing to a 30-year contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority.

Council President Kerry Nelson says council members remain concerned about future rate hikes.

“Our one goal is to make sure we’re getting the best, affordable, drinkable water there is,” says Nelson.

In June, the state filed a complaint with a federal judge claiming the city is endangering Flint residents by not having a long-term water contract in place.

Nelson says a final deal could be reached soon, but probably not until after the November election. Voters will replace at least two current members of the city council in the election.