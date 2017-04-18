WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Flint mayor backs off plan to switch city water source from Detroit to KWA

By 38 minutes ago
  • Flint Mayor Karen Weaver (right) stands next to the lead drinking water line that was pulled from a home in Flint.
    Flint Mayor Karen Weaver, right, recommended the city continue drawing its water from the Detroit-area Great Lakes Water Authority.
    Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

It was April 16 of 2013, almost exactly four years ago, when emergency manager Ed Kurtz signed the contract that switched the city of Flint to the Karegnondi Water Authority (KWA). It was heralded as a cost-cutting move.

That decision led to one of the biggest water contamination crises in American history.

The lead poisoning forced the city to go back to getting its water from the Great Lakes Water Authority, which serves Detroit, until the KWA system was in place.

Today, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver, announced a change of plans. “I am recommending that the city of Flint stay with the Great Lakes Water Authority as its primary source of water," she said at a press conference.

Stateside spoke with Michigan Radio’s Steve Carmody about the implications of that announcement for the city of Flint and the KWA.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Flint
Flint water crisis
great lakes water authority
Karen Weaver

Related Content

Flint River dredging project will soon begin

By Apr 13, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

People walking near part of the Flint River will see, and likely smell, a major dredging project this summer.

About a quarter mile segment of the Flint River will be dredged to remove tons of soil contaminated with coal tar from a gas plant that closed a century ago.    The plant operated from the mid-1800’s to the late 1920’s. Consumers Energy bought the old coal plant back in the 1920’s.   

Jim Innes with the MDEQ is the project manager.    He says coal tar does present a potential health issue for people.

Taxpayers billed $12 million for state and governor’s Flint-related legal costs... so far

By Apr 6, 2017
Michigan state Capitol building
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

The meter continues to run on the state’s legal expenses for the Flint water disaster.

Former Flint city attorney files 'whistleblower' lawsuit against mayor, city

By Apr 3, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint’s former city attorney has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against Mayor Karen Weaver and the city.

Stacy Erwin Oakes was fired in January after being Flint’s city attorney for less than a year.   At the time, the mayor’s office declined to comment on why Oakes was let go.