Flint Mayor Karen Weaver to face recall election in November

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver will face a recall election in November over her support for a trash removal contract opposed by the city council. Executives at Rizzo, the trash removal company, were later indicted in Macomb County for bribery and fraud.

Weaver wanted the petition thrown out, saying that recall organizers didn't gather enough valid signatures. But Genesee County Clerk John Gleason says his review of the petitions found enough valid signatures to call the election.

Organizers needed to collect 5,750 signatures to force the recall; Gleason's review found they collected 120 more than needed. The clerk says his review was neutral and thorough.

"It's quite easy to look at the signature," says Gleason, "because we blow it up quite large on the screen itself, and then compare it on the screen to the signature on the state-qualified voter file."

While he believes voters have a right to recall officials, Gleason says he's worried about the acrimony right now in Flint.

"The city of Flint has enough troubles. There's talented people on both sides, believe me. We just need the best people to come back together, no matter what happens, in November," he said.

Weaver could challenge the results of the signature count in circuit court, but Gleason says he'd be surprised if his count was overturned.

Weaver will be listed as an incumbent on the ballot. The filing deadline for candidates who want to run against her in the recall election is Aug. 14th.

