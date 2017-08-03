WUOMFM

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver to face recall election in November

    Flint Mayor Karen Weaver will be up for re-election in November after a petition to recall her gathered enough signatures.
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver will face a recall election in November over her support for a trash removal contract opposed by the city council. Executives at Rizzo, the trash removal company, were later indicted in Macomb County for bribery and fraud.

Weaver wanted the petition thrown out, saying that recall organizers didn't gather enough valid signatures. But Genesee County Clerk John Gleason says his review of the petitions found enough valid signatures to call the election.

Organizers needed to collect 5,750 signatures to force the recall; Gleason's review found they collected 120 more than needed. The clerk says his review was neutral and thorough.

"It's quite easy to look at the signature," says Gleason, "because we blow it up quite large on the screen itself, and then compare it on the screen to the signature on the state-qualified voter file."

While he believes voters have a right to recall officials, Gleason says he's worried about the acrimony right now in Flint.

"The city of Flint has enough troubles. There's talented people on both sides, believe me. We just need the best people to come back together, no matter what happens, in November," he said. 

Weaver could challenge the results of the signature count in circuit court, but Gleason says he'd be surprised if his count was overturned.

Weaver will be listed as an incumbent on the ballot.  The filing deadline for candidates who want to run against her in the recall election is Aug. 14th.
 

Flint's mayor challenges recall petition signatures

By Jul 31, 2017
picture of the challenge from Mayor weaver
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is challenging almost a quarter of the signatures that appear on a petition trying to recall her from office.

County and city clerks have certified more than 5,900 signatures on the recall petition targeting Mayor Weaver. That leaves recall backers with a margin of about 200 to get it on the ballot.

But Weaver’s camp filed a formal challenge targeting 1,200 signatures, either for issues with the person who signed the petition or the person who circulated it.

Flint mayoral recall petition drive under investigation

By Jul 25, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint police are investigating allegations some city residents were misled into signing a petition to recall Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.

According to a news release from the Flint Police Department:

Backers drop off Weaver recall petition signatures with county clerk

By Jun 30, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A campaign to oust Flint’s mayor from office reached a milestone today.  

This afternoon, recall campaign organizers dropped off nearly nine thousand petition signatures with the Genesee County clerk’s office. If there are enough valid signatures, Flint residents could vote as early as November on the recall.

Organizer expected to file recall petition signatures against Flint Mayor Karen Weaver

By Jun 26, 2017
A recall petition for Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A recall petition targeting Flint’s mayor reaches a milestone this week.

Recall organizer Arthur Woodson declined to comment last week on the status of the campaign. However, in the past Woodson has said volunteers have collected more than 6,000 signatures since a judge cleared the way for recall petition process to begin in April.

Board approves recall petition language against Flint Mayor Karen Weaver

By Mar 8, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A recall petition against Flint Mayor Karen Weaver cleared a major hurdle today.  

The Genesee County Board of Electors voted two to one to approve language for the recall petition.  The decision allows Weaver’s critics to begin collecting signatures.  

Organizer Arthur Woodson says people are upset with the way Mayor Weaver has been running city hall, much in the same way they were when they voted against her predecessor in 2015.

“The people spoke back then and it was because of the water.  And people are speaking again because of the water,” says Woodson.