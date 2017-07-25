WUOMFM

Flint mayoral recall petition drive under investigation

  • steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint police are investigating allegations some city residents were misled into signing a petition to recall Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.

According to a news release from the Flint Police Department:

Multiple reports have been made by persons that circulators sought signatures for support of a grant from the State of Michigan for water pipe replacement, for the recall of Governor Snyder, the recall of Donald Trump, the reduction in water rates or other energy costs. When the citizen agreed to support these causes, the petitioner flipped the page of signature sheets in an effort to obscure the top of the petition and directed the person to sign a page that was for the mayoral recall. 

Campaign organizer Arthur Woodson believes the investigation is another attempt to undermine the recall. He says the allegation of fraud is “a lie”.

“They were reaching and grasping for straws then to shut the recall down,” Woodson says of previous efforts to scuttle the recall campaign. “They’ve grasping and reaching for straws now.”

The Genesee County Clerk announced last week enough valid signatures have been collected to put the recall on the November ballot.

Mayor Weaver has until the end of the month to challenge the recall petition.

Backers drop off Weaver recall petition signatures with county clerk

By Jun 30, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A campaign to oust Flint’s mayor from office reached a milestone today.  

This afternoon, recall campaign organizers dropped off nearly nine thousand petition signatures with the Genesee County clerk’s office. If there are enough valid signatures, Flint residents could vote as early as November on the recall.

Recall effort against Flint's mayor goes before a judge

By Apr 23, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A Genesee County judge is scheduled to hear arguments Monday concerning a recall petition targeting Flint’s mayor.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver has been in office for a year and half.    

There have been several efforts to recall her from office. But so far only one has received the green light from the Genesee County Election Commission.

Board approves recall petition language against Flint Mayor Karen Weaver

By Mar 8, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A recall petition against Flint Mayor Karen Weaver cleared a major hurdle today.  

The Genesee County Board of Electors voted two to one to approve language for the recall petition.  The decision allows Weaver’s critics to begin collecting signatures.  

Organizer Arthur Woodson says people are upset with the way Mayor Weaver has been running city hall, much in the same way they were when they voted against her predecessor in 2015.

“The people spoke back then and it was because of the water.  And people are speaking again because of the water,” says Woodson.