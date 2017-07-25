Flint mayoral recall petition drive under investigation

Flint police are investigating allegations some city residents were misled into signing a petition to recall Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.

According to a news release from the Flint Police Department:

Multiple reports have been made by persons that circulators sought signatures for support of a grant from the State of Michigan for water pipe replacement, for the recall of Governor Snyder, the recall of Donald Trump, the reduction in water rates or other energy costs. When the citizen agreed to support these causes, the petitioner flipped the page of signature sheets in an effort to obscure the top of the petition and directed the person to sign a page that was for the mayoral recall.

Campaign organizer Arthur Woodson believes the investigation is another attempt to undermine the recall. He says the allegation of fraud is “a lie”.

“They were reaching and grasping for straws then to shut the recall down,” Woodson says of previous efforts to scuttle the recall campaign. “They’ve grasping and reaching for straws now.”

The Genesee County Clerk announced last week enough valid signatures have been collected to put the recall on the November ballot.

Mayor Weaver has until the end of the month to challenge the recall petition.