Flint: More corrosion control studies on water needed

  • Flint Mayor Karen Weaver (file photo)
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Mayor Karen Weaver has told the Environmental Protection Agency that more corrosion control studies have to be done and Flint will need more than two years before the city can begin to supply its own water.

The Flint Journal reports  that the plan and a letter from Weaver were filed Wednesday with the EPA.

Extensive work, including chemical mixing and filtration, also is needed at the city's water treatment plant.

Flint switched from Detroit water to the Flint River in 2014 to save money, but corrosive water caused lead to leach from aging pipes into homes.

Flint has switched back to water from Detroit's system. The city is expected to switch to a regional pipeline late next year and treat the water itself.

corrosion control
Karen Weaver
Flint water crisis

State admits Flint did not follow federal rules designed to keep lead out of water

By Oct 18, 2015
What caused the Flint water crisis? Rick Sadler from Michigan State University argues the true cause of Flint's water disaster goes back decades.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says Flint did not follow federal regulations for large water systems when it switched its source for drinking water.

Flint had no plan to minimize lead corrosion in people's drinking water post river switch

By & Oct 6, 2015
Sarah Razak / Flickr - http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Confused about corrosion control? We were too.

In Flint, lead levels in some children's blood have spiked dramatically. Scientists believe the Flint River is part of the problem. Flint switched from Detroit’s water system and started pulling water from the Flint River last year.

Flint water customers start paying more for water this month

By Mar 1, 2017
Downtown Flint.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

Starting today, people in Flint will be paying more for their tap water.     

That’s because it’s no longer being subsidized by the state. The move comes as many Flint residents fear and complain that their tap water is still not safe to drink.

Flint's mayor renews fight over end of water bill subsidy

By Feb 21, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is once again criticizing the Snyder administration’s decision to end the state subsidy on city water bills.

The state has spent more than $40 million subsidizing Flint’s water bills.  

But the governor’s office says the credits are ending this month because Flint’s water quality is improving. 

Weaver says she wants to hold the state “accountable” to promises to help Flint through its water crisis.

“I think we deserve the credits until the water is ‘tap drinkable’ without a filter,” says Weaver.

It's unclear how much longer the state will distribute bottled water in Flint

By Feb 20, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The state will stop subsidizing Flint water bills this month.

When will the state stop distributing bottled water? 

People in Flint still make daily or weekly trips to the city’s water distribution sites to pick up cases of bottled water. 

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver says she’s heard discussions of ending bottled water distribution by September, which she says is too soon. 

“We know we still need bottled water,” says Weaver, “If we still need to use filters, we still need bottled water as well.”