Flint water plant official resigns

The city of Flint's top water plant manager has resigned, according to MLive.

Jolisa McDay will remain on staff until June 30, a little more than a year after she was hired as the city's water plant supervisor.

McDay reportedly said she is resigning to spend more time with her family. The resignation comes on the heels of a contentious city council meeting on Wednesday, as well as Mayor Karen Weaver's recommendation for Flint's long-term water plan.

During her year in the position, concerns remained that the city was still unable to safely provide clean drinking water for its residents.