Flooding, severe thunderstorms hit parts of Michigan

Flooding in southwestern Michigan has closed several roadways and swamped the home of the Kalamazoo Growlers baseball team ,while severe thunderstorms caused damage in the Upper Peninsula.

The Kalamazoo River is one of several across Michigan's Lower Peninsula where flood warnings or advisories are in effect.

Homer Stryker Field is located along the Kalamazoo River. The Kalamazoo Gazette reports the Northwood League team isn't scheduled to host its first home game until the end of May.

Barry County authorities responded to several reports of boaters who capsized Sunday due to high Thornapple River waters.

In the Upper Peninsula, state police say utilities and Marquette County road workers are among those cleaning up following severe thunderstorms Monday morning. Numerous road closures are reported due to downed trees, power lines and debris.