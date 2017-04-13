“Food hubs” cut out the middleman, bring farm-fresh meals straight to consumers

Stateside's conversation with Michelle Walk from the Michigan State University extension in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Next Idea

What would it mean for smaller farmers and growers to sell their crops to big distributors or for consumers to know that the head of lettuce in their salad came from a nearby farm?

Those questions can be answered by food hubs like the U.P. Food Exchange, which connects farmers to distributors and buyers.

It's being led by the Marquette Food Co-op and the MSU Extension Service, along with the Western U.P. Health Department.

Michelle Walk, the extension educator for community food systems and tourism at the MSU extension in Sault Ste. Marie joined Stateside to explain what food hubs are and how they work.

Listen to the full interview above to hear how food hubs can help small farms and how consumers can figure out where the food on their plates comes from.



