Ford Motor Co. to slash global workforce by 10%

The Ford Motor Company is planning to cut its global workforce by about 10%.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the cuts aim to boost the company's profits and stock price. The report states that the company's stock has fallen in the three years since Mark Fields become CEO.

Auto sales fell in March and April, with Ford falling 7.2% in year-over-year sales.

Ford Motor Co. has said that it wants to reduce costs by $7 billion in 2017 in order to increase profitability next year as U.S. auto sales are expected to stagnate.

Ford insiders told the Journal that the cuts will mostly affect salaried employees. There's no word yet on whether hourly employees will also lose jobs. Ford employs roughly 200,000 people worldwide. Half of those work in North America.

The cuts come after the auto industry has come under attack by President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly called for auto companies to move more of their manufacturing back to the United States.

Ford announced in January that it would scrap a plan to build a factory in Mexico in favor of adding 700 jobs in Michigan.

Ford has not commented on the report, but said in a statement to the Journal: