WUOMFM

Ford Motor Co. to slash global workforce by 10%

By 55 seconds ago
  • Ford Motor Co. headquarters
    Ford plans to nix 10% of its workforce as auto sales plateau and stock prices fall.
    Ford Motor Company

The Ford Motor Company is planning to cut its global workforce by about 10%.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the cuts aim to boost the company's profits and stock price. The report states that the company's stock has fallen in the three years since Mark Fields become CEO.

Auto sales fell in March and April, with Ford falling 7.2% in year-over-year sales.

Ford Motor Co. has said that it wants to reduce costs by $7 billion in 2017 in order to increase profitability next year as U.S. auto sales are expected to stagnate. 

Ford insiders told the Journal that the cuts will mostly affect salaried employees. There's no word yet on whether hourly employees will also lose jobs. Ford employs roughly 200,000 people worldwide. Half of those work in North America.

The cuts come after the auto industry has come under attack by President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly called for auto companies to move more of their manufacturing back to the United States.

Ford announced in January that it would scrap a plan to build a factory in Mexico in favor of adding 700 jobs in Michigan.

Ford has not commented on the report, but said in a statement to the Journal:

“We remain focused on the three strategic priorities that will create value and drive profitable growth, which include fortifying the profit pillars in our core business, transforming traditionally underperforming areas of our core business and investing aggressively, but prudently, in emerging opportunities. Reducing costs and becoming as lean and efficient as possible also remain part of that work. We have not announced any new people efficiency actions, nor do we comment on speculation,” the company said.

Tags: 
Ford Motor Company
auto sales
auto industry
auto jobs

Related Content

April auto sales down; a hint of things to come?

By May 2, 2017
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

Auto companies posted their second consecutive monthly sales decline in April.

Some analysts believe this is a sign the automakers’ seven-year winning streak is coming to an end.

Since 2010, Ford, General Motors and other automakers have seen their monthly sales grow and grow. Automakers sold a record 17.55 million vehicles in 2016.  

However, the car companies have been relying more and more on discounts and deals to bring buyers in.   But even that hasn’t been enough lately.

Case in point: April, which was not a good month for the auto companies.

Howes: Auto sales slump may signal GM, Ford aren’t seen as big players in autonomous vehicles

By May 4, 2017
General Motors headquarters in Detroit.
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Radio file photo

Recent reports show that auto sales have slipped more than expected. That’s the fourth month in a row of declining sales.

And Wall Street responded. Share prices of the big three took a hit.

Ready or not, Detroit automakers, here's President Trump

By Daniel Howes Jan 20, 2017
Daniel Howes / Detroit News

The president rightly credited with saving Detroit’s auto industry from itself is gone. Barack Obama’s $80 billion-dollar decision remains controversial but the outcome is much less so.