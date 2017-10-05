Former AOL CEO makes stop in Ann Arbor to support Michigan startup growth

The Next Idea

Former AOL CEO and Revolution LLC founder Steve Case's "Rise of the Rest" will make its second pit stop in Ann Arbor on Wednesday.

“It’s really emerging as a strong startup city," Case said. "It’s sort of the center of gravity in terms of a lot of the innovation in Michigan and a lot of people are beginning to understand there are great startups there.”

The event at the Michigan Theater will kick off with a fireside chat at 3 p.m. Then at 4 p.m., fewer than ten Ann Arbor startups chosen from hundreds of applicants will get the chance to pitch Case's team as well as the general public. A happy hour will follow at 6 p.m. Case said 75% of venture capital was invested in startups in only three states last year, but he's hoping to change that.

“There are a lot of great things happening in places like Silicon Valley, but there are also great things happening in places like Ann Arbor. And everybody talks about Silicon Valley, but not that many people talk about Ann Arbor," Case said.

