Former EPA official defends Obama-era fuel efficiency standards, says they’re good for health

Stateside’s conversation with Carol Browner, former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency and former director of the White House Office of Energy and Climate Change Policy.

Congress is reviewing the Obama administration’s fuel efficiency standards.

There’s been a slew of op-ed pieces from conservative think tanks calling for a rollback of rules that increase fuel efficiency. They’d rather let the market decide – a market that trends toward less efficient trucks and SUVs.

Environmental groups are saying we’ll save fuel, save money, pollute less, and reduce the greenhouse gases that cause climate change.

Former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Carol Browner joined Stateside today to explain why she believes it’s crucial to continue requiring increased fuel efficiency from vehicles.

“One, it’s good for our health,” she said. “Two, it’s good for our pocket books. The more efficient your car, the further a tank of gas will go. That means you save money at the pump. And secondly, the more efficient your car, the cleaner your car – the less pollution.”

Browner said it’s important to pollute less for several reasons, one being that almost a million people in Michigan suffer from asthma. She said pollution can make asthma attacks worse.

Listen above to hear what options Congress has as it reviews this rule. And, about a dozen states say they won’t budge on current standards. You’ll also learn how that impacts this battle over fuel efficiency standards.

