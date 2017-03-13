WUOMFM

Former state epidemiologist sentenced in Flint water crisis criminal probe

By 54 minutes ago
  • Corrine Miller
    Corrine Miller
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A former state health department official has been sentenced for her role in the Flint water crisis.

Monday, retired state epidemiologist Corrine Miller was sentenced to 12 months probation and 300 hours of community service.  She will also have to pay a fine of more than a thousand dollars. 

Miller was allegedly aware of dozens of cases of Legionnaires' disease in the Flint area around the same time the city changed its water source to the Flint River, but she didn't report it to the general public.  Between 2014 and 2015, a dozen people in the Genesee County area died of the pneumonia-like illness.  Another 90 fell seriously ill. 

Miller pleaded “no contest’ to a misdemeanor charge as part of a plea deal that has her cooperating with prosecutors.   

Special Counsel Todd Flood defends the lack of prison time for the former state Health Department employee.

“She came in first and cooperated,” says Flood. “That was a very big part of the disposition of the case. When you have a case this big, with a lot of different players trying to jump on a band wagon, she was the one with the courage to step up and face the music first.”

Miller is one of two former government workers who’ve agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for lesser punishments.  

There was one sticking point in Miller’s sentencing. 

Defense Attorney Kristen Guinn objected to part of the sentence that requires Miller to write an apology to the city of Flint, since Miller still faces civil lawsuits. 

“It will put Ms. Miller in a precarious position in terms of her potential civil liability and was not the purpose of the entry of the no contest plea,” says Guinn.

In all, 13 current and former state and city employees have been criminally charged in the Flint water crisis.

Ex-Michigan official gets probation in Flint water probe

By 5 hours ago
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A former Michigan health official has been sentenced to a year's probation and must apologize to Flint-area residents for failing to tell the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease during the city's water crisis.

Corrine Miller struck a deal last summer and pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty.

Judge Jennifer Manley on Monday also told Miller to write a public letter of apology and perform 300 hours of community service. Miller's attorney says the letter could hurt her in civil lawsuits.

More charges coming in Flint water crisis criminal investigation

By Dec 19, 2016
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette (left) and Special Counsel Todd Flood, along with Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton and the Flint Water Investigative Team have been investigating the Flint water crisis for most of the year
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Prosecutors say they will announce another round of criminal charges in the Flint water crisis tomorrow.

The announcement does not indicate if there are new charges against the current defendants or if charges are being filed against new defendants.

Nine current and former government employees have been charged so far in the aftermath of the Flint water crisis.

Flint’s former utilities director and a retired state health department epidemiologist have cut deals with prosecutors. 

The other seven defendants face court hearings next year.

McLaren Flint fires back at state health dept. over Legionnaires' disease

By Mar 10, 2017
McLaren hospital in Flint
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint’s McLaren Hospital is responding forcefully to state health officials' demands for more information on Legionnaires' disease cases and prevention. 

In a letter to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, McLaren hospital CEO Chad Grant accuses the department of misplacing blame for the Legionnaires' outbreak in Genesee County.

MDHHS Director pushing McLaren Flint on Legionnaires' issue

By Mar 2, 2017
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Nick Lyon, head of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, has written a letter to McLaren Hospital in Flint, demanding it provide more information on efforts to respond to hospital-acquired Legionnaires' disease, a severe form of pneumonia.

A major outbreak of Legionnaires' was linked to McLaren Hospital in 2014 and 2015, and two more hospital-acquired cases occurred at the hospital in late 2016.