Former US attorney announces bid for state attorney general

Another Democrat entered the ring for Michigan’s Attorney General Thursday.

Pat Miles is a former U.S. Attorney for Michigan’s Western District. He was appointed to the U.S. Attorney post by President Barack Obama. He voluntarily resigned when President Donald Trump took office.

Trump’s election was a driving force behind Miles’s decision to run, he said.

“We need somebody who will be an independent watchdog and who doesn’t answer to a president, a governor, or to corporate special interests, but only answers to the people,” Miles said.

Miles is the second Democrat to announce a run for the office. So far, he’ll go up against Dana Nessel. She’s a former attorney in the case that legalized same-sex marriage. On the Republican side, Senator Tonya Schuitmaker, R-Lawton, has declared her candidacy and Speaker of the House Tom Leonard, R-Dewitt, is also considering a run. Current Attorney General Bill Schuette is term limited and cannot run again.

According to Miles, his record of preventing and prosecuting crime sets him apart from other candidates.

“I am prepared to do this job as Attorney General from day one,” he said. “They might talk about what they’re going to do or promise to do something. I’ve actually done this job.”

Government corruption, violent crime, and consumer protection are among the issues Miles said he would tackle if elected Attorney General. Another area he is especially focused on is the opioid epidemic.

Miles said, “I really think that Michigan has done too little too late to battle this epidemic. It’s a public health crisis.”

Who ends up on the 2018 ballot will be decided at next year’s state party convention.