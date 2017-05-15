Forty-seven states require lawmakers to disclose finances. Michigan does not.

Stateside's conversation with Craig Mauger of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.

Should state lawmakers be required to file financial disclosure statements? Something to let constituents know if there are potential problems, conflicts of interests?

There are 47 states that agree they should. Those states have some law on the books requiring legislators to file some sort of financial disclosure statement.

The three exceptions are Vermont, Idaho and Michigan.

A Detroit News story tells us that even with a nod from Lt. Governor Brian Calley and House Speaker Tom Leonard, a package of bills that would require state lawmakers to disclose their personal financial information is stalled in a House committee.

Craig Mauger of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network joined Stateside to talk about what's holding up the bill and why he thinks financial disclosure statements are so important.

