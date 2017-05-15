WUOMFM
Forty-seven states require lawmakers to disclose finances. Michigan does not.

The Michigan House of Representatives in Lansing.
Credit Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

Should state lawmakers be required to file financial disclosure statements? Something to let constituents know if there are potential problems, conflicts of interests?

There are 47 states that agree they should. Those states have some law on the books requiring legislators to file some sort of financial disclosure statement. 

The three exceptions are Vermont, Idaho and Michigan.

A Detroit News story tells us that even with a nod from Lt. Governor Brian Calley and House Speaker Tom Leonard, a package of bills that would require state lawmakers to disclose their personal financial information is stalled in a House committee.

Craig Mauger of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network joined Stateside to talk about what's holding up the bill and why he thinks financial disclosure statements are so important. 

Report: $40 million spent in Michigan's 2016 Congressional races

By Apr 7, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A new report finds roughly $40 million was spent on Michigan’s 14 Congressional races in 2016.  $9.4 million was spent in just one Michigan Congressional race, the battle for the formally vacant seat representing the U.P. and northern Michigan.

“That’s a large sum of money considering the fact that really none of these 14 Congressional races were that close in Michigan in 2016,” says Craig Mauger, the executive director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.  

Report: "Dark Money" dominates spending on Michigan Supreme Court political campaigns

By Mar 19, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A new report is raising questions about transparency in Michigan Supreme Court elections.

Craig Mauger is with the Michigan Campaign Finance Network. He says in 2016 so-called "dark money" helped the two Republican incumbents outspend their Democratic challengers by more than 30 to one.

Campaign donations to Michigan PACs soared in 2016 presidential election cycle

By Feb 20, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Michigan’s top 150 Political Action Committees raised a record amount during the 2016 presidential election cycle.

The Michigan Campaign Finance Network crunched the numbers and found Michigan’s largest PAC’s raised more than $48 million in 2015 and 2016. That's an increase of seven million dollars over the previous record set in the 2008 presidential election.

Executive director Craig Mauger says that well outpaced the rate of inflation.

Report: 2016 state house election breaks record

By Feb 11, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A record amount of money was spent in 2016 on Michigan state House races.

The Michigan Campaign Finance Network combed through spending reports and other sources to determine $27 million was spent on House campaigns last year.   The previous record was $25.4 million in 2014. 

The big winner in Michigan's 2016 elections? Money

By Nov 24, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Money talks - and in 2016, it also wins elections. In 91% of state house races this year, the candidate with more money won. 

That's according to analysis by the Michigan Campaign Finance Network. Executive Director Craig Mauger compared the election results with financial reports.  

“In the other 8 races where the candidate...who had less money won, it was often very close.  Both candidates raised a lot of money,” says Mauger.