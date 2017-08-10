WUOMFM

Freighter aground in river linking lakes Superior, Huron

By 26 seconds ago
  • The Calumet
    The Calumet in 2008.
    shipwrecklog / Flickr - http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

The U.S. Coast Guard says a Great Lakes freighter has run aground in the St. Mary's River, which runs between the U.S. and Canada along Michigan's eastern Upper Peninsula.

The Coast Guard says the 629-foot (192-meter) U.S. vessel named Calumet left a steel facility in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and was heading to its next port when it ran aground late Wednesday near Sugar Island. No injuries were reported.

According to the Coast Guard, the freighter is stable and there were no signs of pollution in the river linking Lake Superior and Lake Huron. The cause of the grounding is under investigation.

The river is closed to commercial vessels from the Soo Locks to 6 Mile Point. The freighter's owner is working on a plan to free the vessel.

Tags: 
freighter
sault ste marie
Soo Locks
Great Lakes

Related Content

Army corps to release delayed report on blocking Asian carp

By Aug 1, 2017
asian carp on bucket
COURTESY OF ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will release a previously delayed report on measures that could be taken at an Illinois waterway chokepoint to prevent Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.

The corps says the report involving the Brandon Road Lock and Dam will be made public Aug. 7. Project manager Andrew Leichty says it will evaluate "structural and non-structural options and technologies."

After almost drowning in Lake Michigan, man cautions others about the power of rip currents

By Aug 1, 2017
Jamie walking along beach
Courtesy of James Racklyeft

The pleasures of summertime on the Great Lakes carry a risk: drowning.

The Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium has been tracking drownings in the Great Lakes since 2010. They're up to nearly 590 deaths.

Most of those could have been prevented. The group's mission is to try and do just that. 