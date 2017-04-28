In frontier Detroit, a priest and a minister opened a school. Now it’s celebrating its bicentennial.

Stateside's conversation with Terry McDonald, a professor of history and director of the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan.

It's graduation season at the University of Michigan.

This year, the university celebrates its bicentennial. That means the public university was established in Michigan 20 years before Michigan was a state.

Terry McDonald, a professor of history and director of the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan, spoke to Stateside about the early days of the university. The story does not begin in Ann Arbor. It begins in Detroit.

