Get rid of "Driver Responsibility Fee," judges ask Gov. Snyder

District judges are urging Governor Snyder to support bills that would eliminate a tax called the Driver Responsibility Fee.  The bills would also forgive money owed from past assessments of the fee. 

More than 300,000 people owe the state large sums because of the DRF.

The fees were added to some kinds of tickets to plug a hole in the state budget in 2003.  But many people can't afford to pay the DRF, which can be as high as a thousand dollars per year for two years.

Failing to pay the fee results in the loss of a driver's license.  Some people lose their jobs - some people continue to drive, without a license, in order to keep their jobs.

If caught driving without a license, they get slapped with another driver responsibility fee. In some cases, people are tens of thousands of dollars in debt because of multiple DRFs.

Thomas Boyd is President of the Michigan District Judges Association.  He says the fee has no relationship to the severity of the driving offense, and it's ruining people's lives.

"This isn't a situation where I'd have to look hard to find someone who's devastated by the effect of the drivers responsibility fee," says Boyd, a district judge in Ingham County.  "Every district court judge sees it, every day."

Former Senate Majority leader Ken Sikkema, who was an architect of the fee, says in retrospect, the fee is  onerous and counterproductive (Sikkema made the comments on Michigan Radio's Stateside.)

Ironically, Governor Snyder has said he has concerns about the bills, because of the effect they would have on the state budget.

"Driver responsibility fees" pile up for Michigan motorists

By Aug 11, 2017
Rush our traffic on US-23
YouTube Screen grab / MDOT

For most people, a speeding ticket means a grumpy day and a painful check to put in the mail. But for Michigan drivers, it often means paying the original ticket, plus another fee assessed by the state.

Depending on the violation, that fee can be assessed more than once over a number of years, and those fees can snowball. Right now, more than 317,000 Michiganders owe an average of around $1,800 in driver responsibility fees. If they can’t pay up, they risk having their driver's license suspended.

Bill to repeal Driver Responsibility Fee is expected this week

By Jan 18, 2011
Terry Johnston / Flickr

A bill that would repeal Michigan's unpopular Driver Responsibility Fee is expected to be introduced in the state Senate this week, Laura Weber Reports. The annual fee goes to Michigan drivers who have seven or more points on their license. A repeal of the fee was approved by the state House last year but it stalled in the state Senate.

Democratic state Senator Bert Johnson says most lawmakers want to get rid of the fee, but don’t want to lose the money it brings in to the state, Weber reports.

Getting rid of Michigan's "driver responsibility" fee

By Chelsea Hagger Dec 1, 2011
Josh Angehr / Flickr

An unpopular state fee that penalizes drivers with multiple moving violations could soon be eliminated. A proposal approved by the state Senate today would eliminate part of the so-called “driver responsibility” fee.

The annual fee is assessed for drivers with seven or more points on their licenses. The bill would end the fees for minor traffic violations, such as driving with an expired license.

Senator Bruce Caswell sponsored the bill. He said he’d like to see the fee eliminated completely, but the state cannot afford to cut the program entirely right now.

“It’s a budget process and we’re losing money, and we have to figure the amount we take away each year based upon what the budget can afford,” Caswell said. “And monies are tight so we eliminated as much of it as we could and the constraints of what we feel the monies are that we’ll have available.”

State Senator Burt Johnson said other states have already gotten rid of similar fees. He said he hopes to see the fees eliminated completely by the end of next year.

“Most of us here including the governor agree that the driver’s responsibility fee and the entire code was ill-conceived and it was wrong to put a tax, put that kind of fundraising burden on tax payers,” said Johnson. “And it really amounts to debtor’s prison so I think everybody wants to see the entire code stricken.”

The measure has been sent to Governor Rick Snyder for his signature.

Legislation to end driver responsibility fees sees movement

By Oct 12, 2017
Michigan State Police

Legislation to nix Driver Responsibility Fees is moving through the state Legislature.

The fees require drivers to pay to get their driver’s license back after getting too many points on their license or committing certain driving offenses.

There’s already a law to phase out the fees completely in 2019. But lawmakers say that’s not soon enough. They want the fee to be gone by October of next year. And they want people that haven’t paid their fees to be forgiven.

Michigan Governor Snyder signs bill eliminating some "driver responsibility" fees

By Dec 14, 2011

Governor Rick Snyder has signed bills to eliminate the fees charged to drivers convicted of driving without a license or insurance.

The $150 or $200 fees had to paid for two years on top of any other fines assessed for the infractions.

Critics say the fees were not fair, and encouraged some people to continue driving without a license or mandatory insurance coverage.

The fees generated somewhere between $8 and $13 million a year to help balance the state budget.

There is a movement in the Legislature to eliminate driver responsibility fees for some more-serious offenses, such as drunk driving, but it would cost the state money it cannot replace.

Senate and House not on same page with Driver Responsibility Fees

By Oct 19, 2017
Josh Angehr / Flickr

State lawmakers have hit a roadblock when it comes to forgiving unpaid Driver Responsibility Fees.

The House and Senate have legislation to get rid of the controversial fee, and forgive those who haven’t paid it.

The governor’s administration hasn’t been on board with outright forgiveness for everyone. That’s because even though many people don’t pay their Driver Responsibility Fees, the ones that do added 80 million dollars to the state revenue last year alone.