Governor Snyder increases his legal budget for Flint water crisis investigation

Credit michigan.gov

Governor Rick Snyder has increased his legal defense budget for one of his private attorneys to $3.5 million dollars.

Snyder hired Warner, Norcross & Judd LLP last spring to represent him in the investigations into the Flint water crisis.

The contract for their firm at the time was for 249-thousand dollars. Over time, that cap rose to 2 million dollars before its most recent increase.  

Spokesperson for Governor Snyder, Anna Heaton, said as long as the Attorney General’s investigation is ongoing, there is legal work to be done.

“We are required to comply with this investigation and in order to do that we need…you know it’s a legal investigation and so we need lawyers who are able to produce the work that we ask for,” she said.

The money comes from taxpayer dollars – an issue that in the past caused a Flint resident to ask for a grand jury to look into the legality of the use. That case was not accepted by the court.

Related Content

Four more criminally charged for their role in the Flint water crisis

By Dec 20, 2016
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette continues to bring charges against those involved in decisions leading up to the Flint water crisis.
Michigan AG's office

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette filed criminal charges against two former City of Flint employees, and two former state-appointed emergency managers in Flint.  

The four charged are:

  • Darnell Earley, former Flint Emergency Manager
  • Gerald Ambrose, former Flint Emergency Manager
  • Howard Croft, former Director of Public Works in Flint
  • Daugherty Johnson, former Flint Utilities Director

The defendants were charged with a range of felony charges, including “willful neglect of duty,” “false pretenses,” and “misconduct in office.”

For this family, leaving Flint during the water crisis wasn't easy

By Dec 15, 2016
Dana and Charles Banks in front of their Flint home, shortly before they sold it..
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

A year ago, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver declared a state of emergency in the city. Now, officials say the water is improving, but it’s still not safe to drink without a filter.

The water crisis has forced some people to make tough choices.

Dana Banks and her husband Charles were both born and raised in Flint, and they still have a lot of family here. Their church is here. Their house, right near downtown, is the first home they bought together.

A year after drawing worldwide attention to Flint, whistleblowers share how life is different

By Dec 19, 2016
Lee Anne Walters and Marc Edwards
Rick Pluta

 

In April 2014, the fateful decision was made to change Flint's drinking water source to the Flint River.

That led to what is known world-wide as the Flint water disaster.

But it took activist citizens like Lee Anne Walters working with Virginia Tech engineer Marc Edwards to rip apart layers of denial and stonewalling from state and Environmental Protection Agency officials. In 2001, Edwards proved that people in Washington D.C. were drinking lead-poisoned water after the city changed water treatment chemicals. So, when Walters and other worried Flint residents called, he answered. They joined us today, a year after the city officially declared a state of emergency.