Grand Rapids begins its search for a new city manager

Grand Rapids will be looking at candidates from across the country to find a new city manager.

Greg Sundstrom announced last week that he will retire from the position at the end of the year.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss says Sundstrom was vital to the city's financial turnaround.

“So my hope is that we have someone to replace Greg to build on what he's done, but then also bring new ideas and look at where do we still have to improve and how do we get there,” Bliss said.

The city will look at local and national candidates for the job, but first it needs to hire a search firm to assist in that process.

Bliss says there will be community meetings in the coming months to discuss Sundstrom's replacement.

“To really just provide a space for people to give feedback about what they hope to see in the next city manager,” she said.

Sundstrom has been city manager for the past eight years and has worked for the city since 1981.