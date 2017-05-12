WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Grand Rapids woman encourages people struggling with mental health issues to get out and run

By & 40 minutes ago
  • Sasha Wolff, founder of “Still I Run,” started running as a way to treat her mental health issues.
    Sasha Wolff, founder of “Still I Run,” started running as a way to treat her mental health issues.
    ryanknap / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

 

Mental health therapy can take many forms. But what about running?

Sasha Wolff founded a group called “Still I Run.” The group's goal is to encourage people struggling with mental health issues to get out and run. She spoke to Stateside about running for mental health.

A couple years ago, Wolff checked into Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services. After she got home, she started running as part of her treatment. She said she started feeling better.

"I figured I can't be the only one out there running for my mental health. And I want to share this message with everyone," Wolff said.

The name "Still I Run" is inspired by the Maya Angelou poem, "Still I Rise."

Wolff said having a community is really important to runners, especially when people are just starting out.

"People from around the state and around the country are interacting with us on Facebook and Instagram and sharing their stories of mental health and running on our website," Wolff said.

Social media has made this "real-time community" possible, she said. Hearing other people's stories of running for their mental health, she said, "it keeps me going."

On Saturday, May 13, the 40th Annual Fifth Third River Bank Run takes place in Grand Rapids in support of Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services and other charities. 

Listen to the full conversation above.

Minding Michigan is Stateside’s ongoing series that examines mental health issues in our state.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Minding Michigan
mental health
running
Grand Rapids

Related Content

Laughter is critical to maintaining a healthy mind

By Apr 20, 2017
An older woman and a younger girl laugh.
Mohammad Meenhaj Uddin / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/legalcode

There’s an old adage that laughter is the best medicine. 

Michigan State University psychiatrist Dr. Farha Abassi believes there’s some scientific truth to that. 

Woman with mental illness weighs in on future of behavioral health services

By Apr 5, 2017
Thanks to the Community Mental Health Authority in Lansing, Jerri Nicole Wright is 26 years sober and is on the "road to recovery".
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Radio

The future of mental health in the state of Michigan is at a crossroads. Governor Rick Snyder has $2.4 billion in mental health care funding to spend. Lawmakers and advocates on both sides of the health care debate are trying to determine who should manage that money.

Jerri Nicole Wright is a Lansing resident and longtime consumer of state mental health service. She joined Stateside to talk about her journey through Michigan's mental health care system.

Training imams, other faith-based leaders to spot first signs of mental illness

By Apr 13, 2017
A woman in a dark room
https://www.flickr.com/photos/alachuacounty/12178605035/

 

 

When mental illness strikes a loved one, the first person many families turn to is often a faith-based leader: a priest, a minister, a rabbi, or an imam.

The Ninth Annual Muslim Mental Health Conference aims to help clergy do a better job of helping members of their congregation who are suffering from mental illness.

The conference will run April 13-14th at the Michigan State University Department of Psychiatry.