WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Grassroots movement aims to put new redistricting process on 2018 ballot

By 1 minute ago
  • The origin of the term
    This political cartoon was printed in 1812 in reaction to the newly drawn state senate election district of South Essex created by the Massachusetts Legislature to favor the Democratic-Republican Party candidates of Governor Elbridge Gerry.
    J. Albert Bowden II / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

If you ask a roomful of voters if they think gerrymandering is an issue, it's a fair bet most of the people would raise their hands, regardless whether they were a Republican, Democrat, or independent.

There are several groups in the state looking at the issue for the 2020 the ballot. The group Voters Not Politicians is not waiting that long. It wants to put something on the ballot in 2018.

Katie Fahey from Voters Not Politicians said redistricting should be in the hands of the people.

"Votes should be counted based on what you want and who you want to elect, and not what political party you're associated with, or that other people think you're associated with," Fahey said. 

There is currently a lawsuit in Wisconsin that's challenging gerrymandering in that state and working its way to the U.S. Supreme Court. So why not wait for that ruling?  

"Even if [that case does] prove that our lines have been drawn unconstitutionally, the courts don't actually provide a solution for how maps... or how districts should be drawn," Fahey said. "And that process will go back to the politicians, who currently have something to gain from the system by designing it in a way that will benefit them. And we would rather see a solution come from citizens and from what the people of Michigan want instead of it having it go back to the people who are currently manipulating the system."

Listen to the full interview above for more.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
gerrymandering
redistricting

Related Content

Auchter's Art: Gerry Mander is just here to help

By Feb 10, 2017
John Aucher / AuchterToon.com

All of our money (as in United States of America legal tender) has the motto, "In God We Trust." Our coins also have "E pluribus unum" (out of many, one) and "Liberty." They are there, I believe, as reminders of who we are and would like to be as Americans.

It may get a little crowded (especially on the dime), but I humbly submit that we should add one more:

"We are a country of action; lies do not become us."

Dems preparing a lawsuit over 'rigged' redistricting system in Michigan

By & Feb 6, 2017

A legal battle over redistricting in Michigan could soon be underway.

(Support trusted journalism like this in Michigan. Give what you can here.)

Letters are being sent to some 60 attorneys, legislators and ex-legislators, staffers and ex-staffers, Governor Rick Snyder, and many others, telling them: Anything you have related to the 2011 redistricting process, you better keep it. We’re talking drafts of maps, emails, instructions, and confidential analysis.

Political roundup: Gerrymandering, FOIA, how unemployment insurance debacle “feels like Flint"

By Feb 3, 2017
MATTHILEO / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

This week, Republicans and Democrats in Lansing seem to agree that it’s time to expand the state’s open record laws to cover the governor and the Legislature. Michigan is one of only a couple states that don’t already require all lawmakers to be subject to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.

Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and a former Republican legislative leader, along with Vicki Barnett, a former Democratic legislator, joined Stateside and said it might not be smooth sailing to the governor's desk. 

Will Michigan ever see something like a "Citizens' Nonpartisan Redistricting Commission"?

By Feb 1, 2017

Here are three examples of how messed-up and dysfunctional Michigan government has become.

First, last fall the Democrats had a candidate for state representative who had been convicted of eight felonies, charged with three more, and who had cost taxpayers nearly $100,000 thanks to a sexual harassment suit filed against him by an aide.


UM Regent to return as state GOP chair with goal of “just win, fair and square”

By Jan 26, 2017
Michigan Republican Party

His only opposition bowed out of the race last weekend. Now, University of Michigan Regent Ron Weiser is in line to succeed Ronna Romney McDaniel as chairman of Michigan's Republican Party.

McDaniel is the new head of the Republican National Committee.

Weiser was state party chair from 2009-11 and he joined Stateside to talk about the job, the state of the Republican Party and why it was "duty not desire" that drove him back to the chairman role.