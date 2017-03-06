WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Great Lakes pirate sailed his way into Michigan legend with booty of timber and venison

By 44 minutes ago

 

This was the mug shot of Dan Seavey which appeared in the Chicago Daily News in June 1908. A handwritten note on the photo, when held up to a mirror, clearly translates: "Dan Seavey--Lake Pirate."
Credit DOOR COUNTY MARITIME MUSEUM

Dan Seavey wasn’t the only jolly pirate who commandeered ships on the Great Lakes, but he may have been the “jolliest.”

 

Writer Scott Atkinson published a story about Seavey in Hour Detroit late last year. According to Atkinson, the legends about Seavey – like the myth that he was the only person prosecuted for piracy in Michigan – are not necessarily true. But the swindler’s larger-than-life story remains compelling today.

 

The pirate’s booty on the Great Lakes wasn’t gold or silver. Instead, Seavey stole ships full of lumber and illegal venison, commodities he hoped to sell in lakeside cities like Chicago. Still, Atkinson said, these pure Michigan pirate tales are just as glamorous as any Johnny Depp blockbuster.

 

Seavey was a fierce fighter who once killed a man by flipping a piano onto him. But he was “an even fiercer drinker,” Atkinson said. The pirate left his rivals too inebriated to stand.

Seavey was a fierce fighter and an even fiercer drinker.

Before he was finally captured, Seavey led marshals on a wild cat-and-mouse across Lake Michigan. While his pursuers used steam power, Seavey fled in a sailboat. It was “just him and the wind,” Atkinson said, which struck the writer as “very pirate-y.”

Even after his apprehension, Seavey reportedly never spent a day in jail for his actions. Still, his ending wasn’t so swashbuckling. Atkinson said the pirate died very poor in a Wisconsin nursing home. Despite this, the mythology of the Roaring Dan Seavey lives on. Atkinson said “we associate pirates with a free life," with "sailing the seas, attached to nothing, doing whatever they want, taking whatever they want.” That kind of legend is hard to sink.

Hear more about Great Lakes pirate Roaring Dan Seavey in the interview above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
pirates

Related Content

New poetry collection anchored in the history of Great Lakes shipwrecks

By Feb 23, 2017
Wayne State University Press, 2017

The story of the Great Lakes is one of remarkable beauty and extraordinary violence.

According to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum, the Lakes have collectively claimed some 6,000 ships and 30,000 lives. As long as ships have been on the Lakes, ferocious storms have been swallowing those ships—and their crews—whole.

It’s that grim yet compelling history that Cindy Hunter Morgan explores in her new collection of poems, Harborless. The collection is Morgan’s telling of 40 different Great Lakes shipping disasters, stretching across two centuries.  

Sure, there were pirates in the Caribbean, but the Great Lakes had them too

By Oct 14, 2014
Clarence S. Metcalf Great Lakes Maritime Research Library

Michigan Radio's M I Curious project is a news experiment where we investigate questions submitted by the public about our state and its people.

As part of our M I Curious project, Shelly Scott asked Michigan Radio this question:

Have there ever been pirates on the Great Lakes?

“I thought: we’ve got such nice water bodies around here, why don’t we hear anything about fantastic things that happened on the Great Lakes?” she says.

Scott is an engineer at Ford and she’s also a leader of her daughter’s Girl Scout troop.  These 5th grade girls had some questions about freshwater pirates too:

“What do pirate ships look like? Was there any pirate treasure in the Great Lakes? How did they get away with stealing other people’s treasure?” asked Maria Kokko, Lilli Semel and Shannon Scott.

Michigan's congressional delegation pushes back against proposed Great Lakes funding cut

By Mar 3, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Michigan’s congressional delegation is showing bi-partisan opposition to reports the Trump administration plans to slash funding for the Great Lakes.

Published reports say the White House wants to slash spending on the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative by 97%, from $300 million to $10 million.  The initiative is part of an Environmental Protection Agency program for funding that pays for pollution cleanup. 