WUOMFM

Gun rights advocates walk into Dearborn police station with loaded guns

By 29 minutes ago
  • From a Facebook video showing two men walking into the Dearborn Police Station - one heavily armed.
    From a Facebook video showing two men walking into the Dearborn Police Station - one heavily armed.
    YouTube screen grab

We have certain rights in this country, and two white gun-rights advocates seem to take pleasure in testing the boundaries of how far these rights can go in our society.

They tested the right to open carry along a public sidewalk outside the Patrick V. McNamara Federal Building in downtown Detroit. But that result didn't get much action. In this video uploaded in September of 2016, after some stressful moments, a Department of Homeland Security officer tells them, "You're perfectly fine. You're in a public space. I just want to say have a nice day, OK?" 

When they walked into the Dearborn Police Station yesterday (Sunday, Feb. 5), one of them partially concealing his face, they encountered quite a different reaction. According to Dearborn Police, the person concealing his face was carrying a loaded AP-14 rifle and a loaded Glock 19 handgun.

Watch the video below (video contains profanity): 

John Wisely of the Detroit Free Press reports the two were James Baker, 25, of Leonard, and Brandon Vreeland, 40, of Jackson.

Vreeland tells the Freep that they "audit police."

"... to see how well they honor the Constitution and people's rights ... We showcase police abuse and abuse of police power in the totalitarian police state that we live in."

The two were stopped earlier in the day by Dearborn police after they received a report of "two suspicious men in a vehicle wearing tactical vests and masks."

You can watch the interaction from the subjects' perspective here.

The Dearborn Police Department released a statement on their Facebook page today. It details their interaction with the two men, and – no surprise – condemns the men's actions:

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad stated “I find this behavior totally unacceptable and irresponsible. This is not a 2nd Amendment issue for me. We had members of the public in our lobby that fled in fear for their safety as these men entered our building. I want to express my appreciation for the many calls of support we’ve received from the community including a call from the president of Michigan Open Carry, Inc. who made it clear that he and his organization stand with law enforcement and unequivocally condemn the actions that took place in our lobby this past Sunday.”

The Detroit Free Press detailed the charges the two men face:

Baker is charged with breaching the peace, failure to cooperate with police and masking his identity by obscuring his face when he walked into the station. He has not been arraigned on the charges, which are misdemeanors.

Vreeland is charged with breaching the peace, obstructing police and failure to cooperate. Both men are free on $1,500 bond while they await arraignment on the charges.

Tags: 
Open Carry

Related Content

Senate panel votes to end gun-free zones

By Oct 13, 2015
flickr http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

A state Senate committee has adopted on party-line votes legislation that would essentially eliminate “gun-free” zones in Michigan.

The bill would also close a loophole that allows people with concealed pistol permits to open carry in schools. But schools could no longer ban licensed concealed weapons.

Judge throws out lawsuit challenging Ann Arbor schools' gun ban

By Rebecca Kruth Sep 23, 2015
Gun in holster on hip
Teknorat / Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM / cropped from original

A Washtenaw County trial court judge has dismissed a lawsuit against an Ann Arbor Public Schools policy banning guns on school property.

The Ann Arbor School Board voted unanimously to ban guns on school grounds after a man openly carried a pistol to a school performance last spring.

New bill would get rid of open-carry loophole

By Rebecca Kruth Sep 10, 2015
Gun in holster on hip
Paul Weaver / Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

A new Michigan Senate bill introduced this week would close a loophole that allows open carry of firearms in gun-free zones, including schools and places of worship.

Last spring, a man caused a stir when he openly carried a handgun to a school choir concert in Ann Arbor. 

That would no longer be allowed under the new bill, but there's a catch.