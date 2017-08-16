WUOMFM

Hearings start to compensate exonerated prisoners

By 1 minute ago
  • Marwin McHenry received over $175,000 after spending four years in prison.
    Marwin McHenry received over $175,000 after spending four years in prison.
    Cheyna Roth / MPRN

The first hearings to compensate people who’ve been wrongfully convicted started today, but some left the courtroom unsatisfied.

 

The hearings come after a new law was signed at the end of last year. That law provides for wrongfully convicted people to be compensated $50,000 for each year they were in prison.

 

Two of the four cases were dismissed without any money given to the former inmates. One of the requirements to get money is that new evidence shows the former inmate didn’t commit the crime. A judge said the two cases didn’t have new evidence.

 

Wolfgang Mueller is an attorney for a prisoner who was not compensated.

 

“This bill has so many holes with respect to insufficiency of evidence that you leave somebody who spent five years in prison out in the cold with no compensation,” Mueller said. “That is absolutely unjust.”

 

But the legislation's sponsor, Senator Steve Bieda, D-Warren, says that the law had to have parameters.

 

Bieda said he worked on the legislation for 12 years and is happy with how the hearings went. 

“As Americans, and as human beings, we cherish the ideal of justice and we think that justice was done,” he said.

 

Marwin McHenry is one of the wrongfully convicted who’ll be compensated. He’ll get over $175,000 for the time he served in prison.

 

McHenry said he’s grateful for the money he got but, “It’s never enough, no dollar amount is enough for the time. Really nothing can make up for the time that was lost.”

 

McHenry is in his mid-twenties. He said he plans to go into real estate.

 

So far, 25 people have filed for wrongful imprisonment compensation. That’s out of 66 people who have been exonerated in Michigan since 1992.

Tags: 
wrongful conviction

Related Content

Brothers could receive $1.25M each for wrongful conviction: “I’d rather have the 26 years back”

By & Apr 24, 2017
Tommy and Raymond Highers served 26 years in prison for a crime they didn't commit.
Joe Linstroth / Michigan Radio

"It was an out-of-body experience."

That's how Raymond Highers described the moment when the judge sentenced him and his brother Tommy Highers to life without parole for a murder they didn't commit.

Wayne County to add special unit to investigate possible wrongful convictions

By Jul 14, 2017
Kym Worthy
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Radio

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is adding staff to look into possible wrongful convictions.

"No prosecutor wants to be party to knowingly convicting or keeping someone in prison that is either factually not guilty or a case we can't sustain," Worthy told the Associated Press. "We should not be afraid to have a unit like this."

Expert: To prevent wrongful convictions, crime labs need independence from police departments

By Jun 8, 2017
Desmond Ricks and members of the Michigan Innocence Clinic pose outside the prison where Ricks had been held since 1992
Photo courtesy of Michigan Innocence Clinic

It was a day 25 years in coming.

A Wayne County judge threw out Desmond Ricks' murder conviction after it came to light that his 1992 conviction may have been based on faulty evidence produced by the Detroit police crime lab.

Desmond Ricks was finally exonerated.