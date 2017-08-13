Here's how Michigan Senators, Reps are responding to Charlottesville

As violence erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia this weekend, some of Michigan's lawmakers took to social media. Republican Congressman Justin Amash slammed the President's initial statements, which blamed the unrest on "all sides;" while GOP Rep. Paul Mitchell said "given the range of views expressed today - I will leave everyone to make their own assessment of the factors that lead and contributed to this shameful day," and noted that "the white supremacist are revolting to me."

White nationalist protests began at the University of Virginia on Friday night, and turned deadly on Saturday when Heather D. Heyer, 32, was killed by a car that plowed into counter-protestors. That car was allegedly driven by Maumee, Ohio, resident James Alex Fields, Jr., age 20. Two Virginia State Police helicopter pilots were also killed when their helicopter crashed en route to the city, according to The Two-Way.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump read a statement condemning the “hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides," drawing criticism from both sides of the aisle. Earlier he had tweeted:

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

We've compiled some of the responses from Michigan's senators and congressmen below. We'll note those who have yet to give a response as well.

Rep. Bill Huizenga (MI-02) has yet to respond, but did re-tweet President Trump's tweet.

Rep. Tim Walberg (MI-07) has not tweeted since Aug. 9.

Rep. Mike Bishop (MI-08) has not tweeted since Aug. 10.

Rep. Dave Trott (MI-11) has not tweeted since Aug. 4.

Rep. John Moolenaar (MI-4) has not tweeted since Aug. 9.

Rep. Paul Mitchell (MI-10) has not tweeted about Charlottesville, but has tweeted several times about the tax code:

Our broken tax code perpetuates stagnant wages. We need reform. #TaxReform17 pic.twitter.com/htElGeQ2vq — Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) August 13, 2017

However, Mitchell has put out a statement via his Facebook page: