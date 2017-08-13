WUOMFM

Here's how Michigan Senators, Reps are responding to Charlottesville

By 9 minutes ago
  • Donald Trump tweet
    A screengrab of one of President Donald Trump's responses to the #Charlottesville violence.
    @realDonaldTrump Twitter

As violence erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia this weekend, some of Michigan's lawmakers took to social media. Republican Congressman Justin Amash slammed the President's initial statements, which blamed the unrest on "all sides;" while GOP Rep. Paul Mitchell said "given the range of views expressed today - I will leave everyone to make their own assessment of the factors that lead and contributed to this shameful day," and noted that "the white supremacist are revolting to me."

White nationalist protests  began at the University of Virginia on Friday night, and turned deadly on Saturday when Heather D. Heyer, 32, was killed by a car that plowed into counter-protestors. That car was allegedly driven by Maumee, Ohio, resident James Alex Fields, Jr., age 20. Two Virginia State Police helicopter pilots were also killed when their helicopter crashed en route to the city, according to The Two-Way

On Saturday, President Donald Trump read a statement condemning the “hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides," drawing criticism from both sides of the aisle. Earlier he had tweeted: 

We've compiled some of the responses from Michigan's senators and congressmen below. We'll note those who have yet to give a response as well. 

[View the story "Michigan Senators and Congressmen Respond to #Charlottesville Protests" on Storify]

Rep. Bill Huizenga (MI-02) has yet to respond, but did re-tweet President Trump's tweet. 

Rep. Tim Walberg (MI-07) has not tweeted since Aug. 9.

Rep. Mike Bishop (MI-08) has not tweeted since Aug. 10. 

Rep. Dave Trott (MI-11) has not tweeted since Aug. 4.

Rep. John Moolenaar (MI-4) has not tweeted since Aug. 9.

Rep. Paul Mitchell (MI-10) has not tweeted about Charlottesville, but has tweeted several times about the tax code:

However, Mitchell has put out a statement via his Facebook page:

