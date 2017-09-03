WUOMFM
Related Program: 
That's What They Say

Here's some 'ruth' for the 'ruthless'

By & 22 seconds ago

Recently, two listeners, including one named Ruth, asked us what's going on with "ruthless." For starters, a ruthless action is one that's clearly without ruth, but can an action also be full of ruth?

The answer is  yes, something can be ruthful, but here's a better question -- have you ever actually used that word?

There's no need to be ruthful if your answer is no. In the Corpus of Contemporary American English, there are over 2,000 instances of "ruthless" and zero instances of "ruthful."

But ruthful wasn't always such a pariah.


Ruthful, meaning merciful or full of sorrow, can be found back to the 13th century in English. Ruthless, meaning having no compassion or pity, goes back to the 14th century.

Interestingly, the word "ruth" is related to the very old Germanic verb "rue." 

Rue means to affect with sorrow or to grieve. It's been used in different ways throughout the centuries, but generally when we hear it today, it has to do with looking back on something with regret.  For example, "I rue the day Cousin Oliver showed up on the Brady Bunch."

Shark jumping aside, if you take "rue" and tack on the suffix "th," you get ruth. In this case, the suffix is the same one we see in other verbs that have been transformed into nouns -- including growth, health, and truth. 

So, that's how we get ruth -- a noun meaning mercy or sorrow. From there, tack on a couple more suffixes, and we get ruthless, meaning without compassion or mercy, and the long forgotten ruthful which means to be filled with compassion or pity.

Is there a word that involves your name and you want to know why? Let us know at rkruth@umich.edu or acurzan@umich.edu.

Tags: 
That's What They Say

Related Content

Where does the 'r' in 'Mrs.' come from?

By & Aug 27, 2017

A young listener named Cam recently asked us why "Mrs." has an "r" in it, even though it's pronounced "missus."

Great question Cam. Since "Mr." is pronounced "mister," it's pretty easy to understand where that "r" comes from, but the "r" in "Mrs." is a different story.

It starts with "mistress."

We know what you're thinking. All we're going to say is that mistress is a very complicated word, and we only have time for just a tiny bit of its etymology.


The abbreviation 'alum' is here to make life easier

By & Aug 20, 2017

Evidence suggests that some people are throwing up their hands, and others are grabbing their dictionaries when confronted by the multiple forms of a word that describes someone who has graduated from a school.

We should point out that this "evidence" is purely anecdotal. But that doesn't mean it's not worth exploring.

So what do you call a former student? 

The conundrum here stems from the fact that there are two forms of the word in question, one masculine and one feminine. 


How are things in your metaphorical neck of the woods?

By & Aug 13, 2017

If you're a loyal watcher of the Today Show on NBC, you're probably familiar with weatherman Al Roker's catchphrase: "Here's what's happening in your neck of the woods."

That saying doesn't make much sense when you think about it, but it's probably one that you use or hear other people use.

Like a lot of sayings in our language, this one is pretty old and used to have a different meaning. When we talk about "neck of the woods" now, the neck is metaphorical and the woods are no longer required.


Neither are great options, but 'floundering' sure beats 'foundering'

By & Jul 30, 2017

If someone asks you a question, and you find yourself struggling to answer, did you flounder? Or did you founder?

The answer is "flounder." But these two verbs sound so much alike and have such similar meanings, don't feel bad if you were wrong.

In fact, a listener recently asked us if we could clear up the confusion between "founder" and "flounder."