High winds cause power outages across the state

Extremely high winds have caused power outages and more throughout Michigan today.

DTE, Consumer's Energy, and Great Lakes Energy are all reporting power outages due to winds that have reached up to 60 mph.

The strongest winds have been in the southeastern part of the state, but there have been challenges up north, as well. The Mackinaw Bridge is partially closed due to the winds, and the motorists that do cross are being asked to drive under 20 mph.

MLive reports that over 5,000 outages have been reported in Washtenaw County. Fire departments are responding to a number of downed lines and trees.

In Jackson County, a tree fell onto a home, damaging the roof and an underground gas line. Jackson Fire Department Capt. Bob Walkowicz says no one was injured in the incident. Power was also out at Jackson High School, prompting students to be sent home for the rest of the day.

The National Weather Service has placed the southern half of the Lower Peninsula under a High Wind Warning until 7 p.m. this evening. The strongest winds are expected to occur between noon and 5 p.m.

You can report and track outages on the website of your energy provider. Any winds above 40 mph could cause trees and power lines to fall, loose objects to blow around, and difficult driving conditions.