WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Hostile, hiding, and paranoid: Macomb Co. clerk's first days in office

By 1 hour ago

It's been a bumpy first few months in office for new Macomb County Clerk/Register of Deeds Karen Spranger and her staff.

Macomb County Clerk/Register of Deeds Karen Spranger
Credit Screengrab taken from Karen Spranger's Facebook page

Last night, the county ethics board met to discuss ethics complaints filed by a former top aide, someone Spranger fired shortly after taking office.

The meeting ended with a $100 fine against Spranger for an ethics violations, a fine she intends to appeal.

But that is just scratching the surface of what's happened since Spranger was elected last November.

Long-time Macomb County reporter Chad Selweski joined Stateside to try to make sense of everything that has happened in Spranger's first three months in office. 

According to Selweski, in addition to the ethics violations, and the firing of two of her top aides, the laundry list of drama with Spranger is lengthy. It started with Spranger getting elected despite her lack of political experience, followed by reports of her creating a "hostile work environment," and the belief that other politicians are out to "ruin" her.

The incident that got the most attention recently was when she hid inside a bathroom to avoid a reporter trying to interview her. After retreating down six flights of stairs, she still refused to answer questions. One of her aides then called 911 because she was being "harassed" by a flock of reporters.

In reality it was one reporter. (She was in a public building at the time, and since she is a public official, a reporter has the right to ask for comments)

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
macomb county
Karen Spranger
michigan politics

Related Content

Corruption, scandal, leaked tapes: What the heck is going on in Macomb County?

By Jan 17, 2017
From left to right: Macomb County County Executive Mark Hackel, Warren Mayor Jim Fouts, and Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller
From left to right: Macomb County government, City of Warren, GOP.gov

Metro Detroit's infamous Macomb County might be "the most politically craziest county in Michigan, if not the planet."

Macomb County Clerk sued by former deputies

By Mar 27, 2017
LAW
user southerfried / morguefile

Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger has been a source of controversy since her election last fall. Now two of Spranger's former deputies are suing their old boss.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court Friday, says that Paul Kardasz and Erin Stahl were fired in retaliation for submitting ethics complaints against Spranger. The pair is being represented by attorney Jennifer Lord.

Six recall petitons against Warren mayor rejected by election commission

By Mar 27, 2017
Warren Mayor Jim Fouts
Jim Fouts Facebook page

Jim Fouts will get to stay mayor of Warren longer than some residents might like. 

 

 

The Macomb County Election Commission has rejected all six recall petitions against Mayor Fouts, despite ongoing controversy.

 

 

Fouts has been surrounded by controversy for alleged audio recordings of him saying disparaging and mocking things about mentally ill children, women and black people, and for potentially breaking campaign finance laws.

 

 

First home damaged by Fraser sinkhole torn down, progress on repairs

By Mar 24, 2017
Home along 15 mile road in Fraser being torn down because of the sinkhole.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

The first home condemned because of a sinkhole in Macomb County was torn down today.

 

Dozens of homes in Fraser were evacuated after the sinkhole formed on Christmas Eve. Most families returned to their homes within a week, but three houses couldn’t be saved. 

 

 

Fraser Mayor Joe Nichols is pleased with the progress of the construction along 15 Mile Road, despite the somber situation. 

 

 

Fraser sinkhole set to be fixed by September

By Mar 20, 2017
Fraser home falling into the sinkhole.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

A sinkhole in Fraser which caused three homes to be condemned will be fixed by September.

The sewer collapsed in December and has affected 11 Macomb county communities. The county has chosen Dan's Excavating to fix the damage. The company won a $33 million bid to do the repair work.