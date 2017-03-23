WUOMFM
Related Program: 
The Environment Report

How climate change is altering spring

By 1 hour ago
  • Spring is arriving earlier, and the vernal window is lasting longer.
    Spring is arriving earlier, and the vernal window is lasting longer.
    ellenm1 / Flickr, http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

You know how in old Disney cartoons and movies, spring arrives and all the birds and woodland creatures just wake up all at once?

That’s kind of how nature works, too.

But new research suggests that what we typically think of as spring: flowers blooming, ice melting... is starting to change.

Alexandra Contasta is a research professor at the University of New Hampshire.

“It can feel like one minute you’re shoveling snow, and the next minute you’re swimming. And there’s this really magical period in between when the flowers all burst and the grass gets green. And it can feel almost like a dream, because it’s over so fast,” she says.

That “magical spring period” she’s talking about is called the vernal window. It’s basically when the snow melts, the rivers start rushing, the seeds sprout, birds start to sing: all of the classic signs of spring.

But Contasta’s new study finds that those very basic, ecological things are changing. In our warmer winters, that vernal window – the spring awakening, basically – happens over a much longer period of time.

And things that used to happen back to back, now have a longer lag time in between.

“That could be a longer time when, soil is warm, where water could be moving through the soil, and trees are not active,” she says.

Which could be bad for the trees, of course.

“And so that water could be lost from the ecosystem, in ways that we don’t really understand,” she says.

If you want, Contasta says, you can ask some pretty big philosophical questions about what this all means.

“Now we’re in this sort of other dimension, of what is spring, if it’s changing this much? What does it mean for the ecosystem? What does it mean for the people who rely on the ecosystem? And what does it mean for our way of life?”

So that last one is tricky. But the other questions, such as: what does it mean for the ecosystem?

That’s what Contasta wants to tackle next.

Tags: 
spring
climate change

Related Content

These maps show the early arrival of spring

By Feb 28, 2017
USA National Phenology Network, www.usanpn.org

Scientists have known that spring is arriving earlier across the U.S. because of climate change. Now, you can take a look at new maps from the U.S. Geological Survey to see how early spring is arriving where you live.

Jake Weltzin is an ecologist with the USGS, and the executive director of the National Phenology Network.

"The folks down in the southeastern United States, across much of that region, are seeing spring coming as many as three weeks early this year," he says.

Freak weather reminds us of what's at stake in policy debates

By Mar 10, 2017
Christoper Sessums / Flickr http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

For the last couple days, I, together with a million or so of my fellow Michiganders, have been living a sort of 19th century life.

By that I mean that we’ve been living without power, electricity or heat, thanks to the freak windstorms that whipped through much of our state.

Now, we’re not quite in the same boat as Abraham Lincoln. He didn’t have Double-A batteries, nor could he go to a motel with internet access, which is how I am broadcasting today.

Some EPA, State Dept climate pages changing under Trump administration

By Feb 9, 2017
Posted with permission / EDGI

Shortly after the election, researchers from the U.S. and Canada got together to start backing up scientific data from federal agencies in the U.S.

They’re also keeping a close eye on how the Trump Administration is changing federal websites, and they're already finding some changes.

One of the groups heading up this effort is called the Environmental Data and Governance Initiative. (You can see EDGI's report on changes to some EPA websites here, and its report on the State Department and Department of Energy here.)