How to preserve those dusty photos and VHS tapes in your basement, and why it matters

  University of Michigan Library conservation intern Allison Donnelly resews an eighteenth-century book.
    University of Michigan Library conservation intern Allison Donnelly resews an eighteenth-century book.
  Repairing a 16th century compendium of ecclesiastical music at the University of Michigan Library conservation lab.
    Repairing a 16th century compendium of ecclesiastical music at the University of Michigan Library conservation lab.
  The repair of a 1915 newspaper clipping in a scrapbook documenting the construction of the Dixie Highway at the University of Michigan Library conservation lab.
    The repair of a 1915 newspaper clipping in a scrapbook documenting the construction of the Dixie Highway at the University of Michigan Library conservation lab.
Your grandparents' wedding picture. The letters your dad wrote home while he served in World War II. Your great-grandfather's citizenship papers.

These are precious links to our history. History is not so much about the "big names." It's more about what happens to everyday men, women and children.

But how many of us know how to preserve these treasures, whether digital or on ancient paper?

Shannon Zachary, the head of Preservation and Conservation at the University of Michigan Library spoke to Stateside about the best ways to preserve memories, and what to keep in mind when making new ones.

University of Michigan
historical preservation
library

