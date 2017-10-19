WUOMFM
Howes: Even if Detroit doesn’t win Amazon bid, it was a good exercise

  • Will Detroit be successful in its bid to be Amazon's second headquarters?
Today was the deadline for cities to turn in proposals to lure Amazon’s second headquarters.

Cities around the nation have been putting together their bids.

In his column for the Detroit News, Daniel Howes said Detroit’s bid shows a remarkable level of cooperation between Michigan business and political leaders.

“What I see here is a remarkable alignment between business leaders of varying shapes and sizes and stripes, local politicians, state government, Republicans and Democrats all working together to see if they can put Detroit’s or Southeast Michigan’s best foot forward," Howes said. 

Listen above for the full conversation about the city’s bid to be the site of Amazon’s next headquarters.

