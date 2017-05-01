WUOMFM

Huron County voters will decide whether to expand wind turbines

By 8 minutes ago

'Wind farm' takes on a new, and for some uncomfortable' meaning in Huron County
Credit steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The future of wind turbines in Huron County goes before voters Tuesday.

There county already has the largest number of turbines in Michigan, with 475 turbines already operating.   

Tuesday’s ballot questions would open the door to another hundred or more.

That’s not what farmer Robert Gaffke wants.  

He raises cattle and sheep on his 200-acre organic farm in Port Hope.    Gaffke doesn’t have any turbines on his property, but says the turbines are slowly spilling across the property line on his neighbor’s land.   The blades make a noticeable wooshing sound.

Gaffke feels the turbines are ruining his county’s quality of life in general, and in his life in particular.

Robert Gaffke and Denise Rice are part of the Huron County Wind Resistance
Credit steve carmody / Michigan Radio

“It’s devalued my property,” says Gaffke, “I don’t know who would want to live next to a turbine.”

Gaffke and others have been running a shoestring campaign to defeat the two proposals on Tuesday’s ballot to expand the number of turbines that can be built.

But supporters of the expansion have been running TV and radio ads. 

Many Huron County residents like the jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenues the turbines bring.

Dean Avola owns the Clean Green Bean café in Bad Axe.   He says this is about the future of Huron County.

“I think a lot of people like to say ‘I want to keep it the way it was’.  It’s never the way it was,” says Avola. “You’re growing or you’re dying.”

Dean Avola is the owner of the Clean Green Bean in Bad Axe, and a supporter of expanding the number of wind turbines in Huron County
Credit steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Driving around Huron County, it’s easy to see the community is divided.   Travel down any road and you’ll see signs for and against the turbine expansion.

Both sides say they hope the divisions within the community will heal after the votes are counted.   

Tags: 
wind turbines
huron county
election 2017

Related Content

Two groups file lawsuit over a Lake Erie wind turbine

By Julie Grant Apr 4, 2017
Wind turbine
Ken Whytock / Flickr

Two birding groups have filed suit to block the Ohio National Guard from building a commercial-scale wind turbine along the shore of western Lake Erie.

The American Bird Conservancy and the Black Swamp Bird Observatory of Ohio filed suit in U.S. District Court in Washington. They say the Ohio Air National Guard’s wind turbine project at Camp Perry, less than a mile from the Lake Erie shoreline, has already violated the Endangered Species Act and other environmental regulations.

Panel recommends BWL rely more on renewables in shift from coal

By May 10, 2016
Lansing Board of Water and Light facility
Steve Carmody / MIchigan Radio

Lansing utility officials are weighing a plan that could greatly increase their reliance on alternative energy.

The Lansing Board of Water & Light will soon have to shut down three coal-fired power plants. The plant produce about 80% of the utility’s electricity. 

A panel is recommending BWL replace the electricity from three soon-to-close coal plants with power from wind, solar and natural gas.

Upper Peninsula wind farm sued over impacts on neighbors

By Jan 20, 2015
A wind turbine in the Garden Wind Farm in the Upper Peninsula.
Garden Wind Farm Project

GARDEN, Mich. - Eleven people who live near the first wind farm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula say the whir of turbines has reduced property values, diminished their sleep and put birds at risk.

They filed a lawsuit last week in federal court against Heritage Sustainable Energy and the U.S. government, seeking to block expansion and require more study on the impacts.