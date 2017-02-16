WUOMFM
The Environment Report

IJC urges U.S. and Canada to keep microplastics out of the Great Lakes

  • Microbeads on a penny.
    Microplastics are tiny - five millimeters or less in diameter - and there's evidence they can harm fish.
    Courtesy of The 5 Gyres Institute

The International Joint Commission, a treaty organization that advises the United States and Canada, says the two countries should do more to keep microplastics out of the lakes.

Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic that are five millimeters or smaller. Microbeads are used in things like soap and toothpaste. Microfibers are tiny fibers that wash off our synthetic clothing, like fleece.

Those tiny plastics can end up in the Great Lakes and can get into fish.

Sally Cole-Misch is with the IJC. She says there's growing evidence that microplastics are harming fish and other creatures.

“We know that they are having effects on aquatic life as far as tumors. They have direct impact on survivability of some organisms,” she says.

She says scientists know more about microplastics in the ocean than they do about these plastic particles in the Great Lakes.

"We know there's significant amounts of microplastics out in all five of the Great Lakes," she says. "We don't know how much of that is coming from degraded plastics that's basic garbage, versus how much is released from water treatment plants."

Despite this knowledge gap, she says the IJC is urging the U.S. and Canada to do more.

"We do know enough to know that we need to be controlling the input of microplastics into the Lakes, and we need to do that even without all the extensive research, or even while that research is going on," she says.

The IJC is proposing a binational plan to prevent microplastics from entering the Great Lakes.

“We need to use market-based instruments, such as promoting lifestyle responsibility from plastic producers. We need to support state, provincial, and local policies for education to help people understand how they can reduce their use of plastics,” she says.

Both the U.S. and Canada have already banned the use of microbeads in certain personal care products (the U.S. ban takes effect this July). But Cole-Misch says there’s still more to be done.

“We know that both countries have certainly recognized the issue of microplastics, but we’re just trying to keep spurring them forward,” she says.

microplastics
microbeads
Great Lakes

Microplastics widespread in Great Lakes tributaries

By Virginia Gordan Sep 15, 2016
A Healthier Michigan / flickr creative commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Tiny particles of plastic are prevalent in rivers that flow into the Great Lakes, according to a new study by scientists with  the U.S. Geological Survey  and the State University of New York at Fredonia.

The study found  microplastics in every sample taken from 29 Great Lakes tributaries in six states. These tributaries account for more than 20% of the total river water running into the Great Lakes.

Scientists on the lookout for microfibers from your fleece jackets in the Great Lakes

By Aug 18, 2016
Fleece fibers are released into the environment after washing, but scientists don't know what the effects might be.
user kellyhogaboom / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A team of scientists from the U.S. and Canada are setting sail on Saturday. They’re heading out on a research trip to sample plastic pollution in all five of the Great Lakes.

It's part of a project called EXXpedition Great Lakes: seven research boats led by female scientists who are studying microplastic pollution. Microplastic pollution is made up of plastic particles that are five millimeters in diameter, or smaller.

Obama signs bill banning microbeads in personal care products

By Virginia Gordan Dec 29, 2015
frankleleon / flickr creative commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Plastic microbeads  found in soaps, facial scrubs, cosmetics and toothpaste will be phased out starting in 2017 under bipartisan legislation signed by President Barack Obama yesterday. 

The legislation was co-sponsored by Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich, and Rep. Frank Pallone, D-New Jersey. It is intended to protect the nation's waterways.

"Microbeads may be tiny plastic – but they are big-time pollution, especially for our Great Lakes," said Upton.