WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Ilitch restored Red Wings to championship flights, took Tigers to World Series

By 4 minutes ago
  • Little Caesars Arena under construction in June 2016.
    Little Caesars Arena under construction in June 2016.
    Rick Briggs / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The city of Detroit lost one of its business icons when Mike Ilitch passed away. Many people know him for being the founder of Little Caesars Pizza, but most know him as the owner of the Detroit Tigers and the Detroit Red Wings.

Michigan Sports Hall of Famer Ray Lane began covering sports in Detroit starting in 1961 and was there when Ilitch bought the Red Wings in 1982 (for $8 million!), and later the Tigers in 1992. Lane joined Stateside to look back at the sports side of Ilitch's legacy.

Lane has seen a lot of players, coaches, owners and executives come and go since the early 1960s, but where does he rank Mike Ilitch in Detroit sports?

Lane said he is "number one."

"He turned both [the Red Wings and the Tigers] around with his leadership and certainly with championship teams also, but Mike was a hands-on owner with both of those franchises," said Lane. "[With] getting the crowds back into the stadiums and the arenas, Mike did a great job."

According to Lane, Ilitch was more of a baseball guy than a hockey guy, but over the years, he grew to love the sport of hockey.

Certainly the Red Wings winning three Stanley Cups under his watch helped that love blossom, but the one thing that always eluded Ilitch was that World Series title. Ilitch spent hundreds of millions of dollars on players to make the Tigers a contender and they nearly won that trophy for him, falling short in the 2006 and 2012 World Series.  

Listen to the full interview above to hear why Ilitch was a "players' owner" and how his off-the-field work helped lay the foundation for turning around the Tigers and the Red Wings.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
mike ilitch
detroit tigers
detroit red wings
Detroit

Related Content

Visitation for Ilitch set for Wednesday at Fox Theatre

By 6 hours ago
Mike Ilitch (center) with Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander (right) and Alex Avila (left) in 2011.
Dave Hogg / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

DETROIT - Mike Ilitch will lie in repose for a public visitation Wednesday at Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Ilitch, the billionaire businessman who founded the Little Caesars pizza empire and bought the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers, died Friday. He was 87.

Ilitch Holdings Inc. announced information Sunday night on how the public could pay respects. Events this week include the visitation from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and a public memorial display at Comerica Park beginning at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Sports and "pizza pizza" king Mike Ilitch dies at 87

By Feb 10, 2017
Ilitch Holdings, LLC

The Tale of Two Billionaires

By 6 hours ago

You have to admire many things about Mike Ilitch. The son of Macedonian immigrants, in the classic American success story, failed to become a major league baseball player, but instead became a true player on a much bigger stage.

He grew up with essentially nothing.

When he died Friday he was worth more than $5 billion, owned a major league hockey and baseball team, a massive national fast food pizza empire, stadiums, theaters, and lots of other stuff.