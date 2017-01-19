Inaugural parade not first rodeo for these Michigan cowgirls

Stateside's conversation with Debbie Dunphy, captain of the Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team

Tomorrow is the inauguration of Donald Trump. There will be a parade, of course, and the Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team from Michigan will be marching in it.

The team’s horses and riders made the trip to Washington from Three Oaks, Michigan, located in the southwest corner of the state.

Debbie Dunphy is drill team captain. She said 16 of the team’s horses will ride in tomorrow’s parade, and riders range in age from ten years old to over 60.

While the team will not be allowed to do any of its fancy maneuvers in the parade tomorrow, members are still excited.

“We were pretty excited and quite surprised,” she said. “They told us they had over three thousand applicants, a record number for this parade and they only selected 40 units.”

For the full conversation with Dunphy, listen above.

