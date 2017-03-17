WUOMFM
Insurance plans make case for leading mental health care reform

Governor Rick Snyder wants the $2.4 billion in mental health Medicaid money to be turned over to private insurance companies to manage.

He believes that Medicaid funds will be better spent and more people with behavioral issues and mental illnesses will be better served. Mental health would be integrated with physical health under the HMOs.

Many mental health advocates and patients don’t like the idea.

The Michigan Legislature asked for a review and recommendations for pilot programs. A group that’s been working for a year with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services just turned in a report that basically says that public agency should continue to work with the mental health providers it has been working with and devise plans for more integration between mental health providers and physical health providers.

Pilot programs with the health insurance industry were not recommended.

Dominick Pallone is executive director of the Michigan Association of Health Plans, the insurance industry. He joined Stateside to give the insurance industry side of the story.

This work group, the 298 Facilitation Workgroup, with the state agency turned in its report. Representatives of the insurance industry left that group and presented a separate report to the legislature.

"We just wanted to make sure that our voice was not muffled because of the make-up of the workgroup which was heavily slanted against the HMO industry," Pallone said.

The insurance industry, Pallone said, wants the chance to prove it has the track record to handle the state's mental health care system.

For the full interview, listen above.

Related Content

Macomb warns about coming mental health cuts

By Feb 20, 2017
Macomb County officials are sounding the alarm about scheduled budget cuts for its mental health programs.

A changed state formula for distributing Medicaid funds has hit the county disproportionately hard. Medicaid “rebasing” has cut money for mental health services there by about $30 million in the past year.

John Kinch, director of Macomb County Community Mental Health, said those cuts to Macomb’s budget are staggered, with the final one kicking in April 1.

“And then starting April 1, it will be another $12.4 million,” Kinch said. “I can’t absorb $12.4 million.”

In these divided times, psychological trauma takes many forms

By Feb 8, 2017
Trauma comes in many forms: from refugees who were forced to walk over dead bodies as a child on the way to school in a war-torn country, to survivors of sexual assault, to the spiritual trauma many feel living in a nation that is divided and bitter.

Dr. Farha Abbasi, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Michigan State University, joined Stateside to talk about her definition of trauma, what can cause it and how to treat it.

Insurers move to control mental health care “as if they don’t hear the voice of the people”

By Feb 6, 2017
The question of how to improve Michigan's $2.4 billion mental health care system has been on the front burner for the better part of a year.

The latest twist came when Michigan's 11 Medicaid health plans called on state policy makers to give them a greater say in controlling the system. But it was concern over this very action, of moving control of mental health services out of the public's hands and turning it over to for-profit insurance companies, that sparked the year-long dialogue in the first place.

The move blindsided those who were working on a proposal they thought everyone had agreed upon, including the health plans. Among them is Kevin Fischer, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Michigan

Recommendations for mental health care reform don’t include for-profit HMOs…for now

By Dec 21, 2016
Gov. Rick Snyder formed a workgroup that made 69 recommendations on how the state of Michigan should manage and improve its mental health care system. The question is, how many of those recommendations will be turned into actual policies?
Early this year, Governor Rick Snyder sent shock waves through Michigan's mental health care community when his proposed 2017 budget included changes in who would control the purse strings.

The Governor proposed taking much of the $2.4 billion mental health care system and switching that from public mental health organizations to private HMOs (Health Maintenance Organizations).

A workgroup made up of state officials, mental health advocates, insurance industry representatives, state mental health providers, and others were formed to look at the issue.

Last week the group released a draft report that, in essence, saw the state reversing its course on shifting mental health funding, at least for now.

Michigan's mental health community dissaproves of initiative to privatize

By Bryce Huffman Dec 14, 2016
MRI scan
Michigan's Legislature and the mental health community in the state are at odds over how best to provide and manage services.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released a draft set of recommendations to the Legislature about Governor Snyder's Section 298 proposal that would effectively privatize mental health services.

State considering who should control $2 billion for mental health programs

By Nov 27, 2016
We may soon see a draft proposal for how Michigan will handle more than two billion dollars in Medicaid funding earmarked for mental health.

The Snyder administration caused an uproar earlier this year when it backed a plan to further privatize the public nonprofit mental health system by turning over $2.4 billion in state funding to Medicaid HMOs.

Mental Health groups said this would put control of the money into the hands of out-of-state, for-profit insurance companies.