WUOMFM

Interactive Map: 2016 Census Data for Michigan Counties

By 6 minutes ago

Credit (photo by Steve Carmody/Michigan Radio)

The U.S. Census Bureau has released its 2016 population estimates for U.S. counties and metro areas. Michigan was, again, notable for high decline in one place: Wayne County.

When considering raw numbers, Wayne County saw the second-largest population decline of any county in the nation at 7,696 people (Illinois’ Cook County saw the biggest decline). This is the second year that Wayne County has held the second-place title. It was first in the nation for population decline for a full eight years before that.

Kent County added 6,078 people to its population last year, the most in the state. Grand Rapids continued to grow more than any other metro area, with 8,762 new residents.

How does Michigan compare to other states?

  • Births: Michigan saw 11.4 births per 1,000 residents. That puts our birth rate at 40th in the nation. Utah’s is 1st, at 17 per 1,000.
  • Deaths: We rank 15th in the nation for death rate, at 9.5 per 1,000. West Virginia’s is number one, at 12.2 per 1,000.
  • Domestic Migration: More people left Michigan for other states than arrived from them – our domestic net migration rate is -2.8 per 1,000. Oregon leads the nation here, with a net influx of 12.3 per 1,000.
  • International Migration: Our net international migration rate, at 2.3 per 1,000, is 21st in the nation. The District of Columbia’s is the highest, at 6.1 per 1,000.

Mapping Population Changes in Michigan

The interactive map below shows population change by county per 1,000 residents. Click on a county to see total population changes, as well as birth, death and migration rates over the last year (July 1, 2015 – June 30, 2016).

Tags: 
U.S. Census
Michigan population

Related Content

Snyder says Michigan still welcoming to immigrants

By Jan 27, 2017
Caleb Pluta

Governor Rick Snyder says enforcing immigration laws is not a top priority of state and local police in Michigan. That’s after President Donald Trump signed executive orders to curtail immigration from majority Muslim countries, and targeting immigrants in the country illegally.

“I don’t see that as one of their primary functions. We’re actually doing very well bringing violent crime down within the state of Michigan,” he said. “I appreciate the great work of the State Police and or local partners, and we’re going to continue to work hard on making Michigan a safer place.”

Snyder says 10 million people should live in Michigan by 2020

By Jan 18, 2017
Rick Snyder / michigan.gov

Governor Rick Snyder has set a goal of getting Michigan’s population above 10 million people before the next U.S. Census. It was part of the governor’s seventh State of the State address delivered at the state Capitol.      

It’s been 10 years since more than 10 million people called Michigan home. Thousands fled the state through two recessions, and the near-collapse of the auto industry.

Census: Slow population growth could cost House seat for Michigan

By Virginia Gordan Dec 23, 2015
Roman Boed / flickr creative commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Population estimates released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau suggest Michigan could lose a congressional seat in 2020. 

Michigan's population grew by 6,270 people from July 2014 to July 2o15, and that growth is small compared to states in the South and the West, according  to Kurt Metzger, founder of Data Driven Detroit. 

"There's no way we're going to be able to regain the seat that seems to be on the way out," said Metzger. 