Interlochen Center for the Arts to get $24M music building

  • An architect's rendering of the new music building in Interlochen.
A $24 million music building is expected to be a centerpiece for an arts and cultural hub in northern Michigan. The building will break ground on May 12.

Interlochen Center for the Arts president Jeffrey Kimpton says music is the center's largest discipline. But students for years have practiced in several, disjointed areas of the campus near Traverse City.

The 62,000-square-foot building will include 25 teaching studios, 10 practice studios and two rehearsal halls. Each classroom can virtually connect musicians globally to broaden the student learning experience.

Officials have already raised over $106 million since July 2016 to cover the building as only part of the school's upgrades. Interlochen also wants to encourage recruitment and retention amid a competitive market.

Interlochen music director Kedrik Merwin says the building is "really a facility that will bring us together."

The Center for the Arts is world-renowned, and notable alums include singers Josh Groban, Norah Jones, and Betty Who, as well as Aaron Dworkin, dean of the University of Michigan School of Music, Theater and Dance.

The school also serves as the largest music venue in northern Michigan.

