Join Michigan Radio for Issues & Ale – The Future of Public Education

Issues & Ale: The Future of Public Education

Wed, Sept. 27, 6:30-8:00 PM

Arcadia Brewing Co.

701 E. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Host: Doug Tribou

Most people would agree that public K-12 education in Michigan is facing challenges – issues like teacher turnover, budget cuts, and reduced enrollment due to the growth of charter schools. And the most recent Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Report ranks Michigan 41st in the country for education outcomes.

Join Michigan Radio’s Morning Edition host Doug Tribou as he talks with education experts about the major challenges facing public schools in Michigan, and potential solutions.

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan...in an informal atmosphere. Stop by, have a drink, and join in the conversation.

Free Admission, but please register to attend.

Register here