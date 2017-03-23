Join Michigan Radio for Issues & Ale: Moving the Needle on Poverty – A State of Opportunity Re-cap

Issues & Ale: Moving the Needle on Poverty – A State of Opportunity Re-cap

Tues, April 11, 6:30-8:00 PM

Arbor Brewing Company Microbrewery

720 Norris Street, Ypsilanti, MI 48198

- Free Admission –

Host: Michigan Radio Senior Editor Sarah Hulett

Michigan Radio’s award-winning State of Opportunity project wraps up this spring after five years of in-depth reporting on kids in low-income families and what it takes to get them ahead. Join members of our State of Opportunity reporting team for a look at whether or not things have improved for at-risk youth since the project began, and lessons learned on how to improve outcomes for kids and families living on the edge.

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan...in an informal atmosphere. Stop by and join in the discussion. Free admission, but please register to attend click here.

This event is underwritten by ITC