WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Issues & Ale

Join Michigan Radio for Issues & Ale: Moving the Needle on Poverty – A State of Opportunity Re-cap

By 39 minutes ago

Issues & Ale: Moving the Needle on Poverty – A State of Opportunity Re-cap
Tues, April 11, 6:30-8:00 PM
Arbor Brewing Company Microbrewery
720 Norris Street, Ypsilanti, MI 48198
- Free Admission –

Host: Michigan Radio Senior Editor Sarah Hulett

Michigan Radio’s award-winning State of Opportunity project wraps up this spring after five years of in-depth reporting on kids in low-income families and what it takes to get them ahead. Join members of our State of Opportunity reporting team for a look at whether or not things have improved for at-risk youth since the project began, and lessons learned on how to improve outcomes for kids and families living on the edge.

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan...in an informal atmosphere. Stop by and join in the discussion. Free admission, but please register to attend click here.

This event is underwritten by ITC

Tags: 
Issues & Ale
State of Opportunity

Related Content

Why not all language "errors" are indisputably wrong

By Feb 21, 2017
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

The possessive “s” could be in danger.

At least, that’s what linguist Anne Curzan says. 

Join Michigan Radio for Issues & Ale – The State of Journalism

By Jan 30, 2017

Issues & Ale: The State of Journalism
Mon, Feb. 13, 6:30-8:00 PM
HopCat, 4265 Woodward Ave,
Detroit, MI 48201
Free Admission

Host: Zoe Clark
Panelists: Rick Pluta: Michigan Public Radio Network
Chad Livengood: Crain’s Detroit Business
Chastity Pratt Dawsey: Bridge Magazine
Lee Wilkins: Department of Communication, Wayne State University  

America’s news media landscape has changed dramatically over the past several years. Newspaper circulation continues to decline and many newsrooms of all types are cutting reporting staff. 