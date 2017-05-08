Join Michigan Radio for Issues & Ale–President Trump: A Michigan Report Card

Issues & Ale–President Trump: A Michigan Report Card

Monday, May 22 - 6:30-8:00 PM

Celebration Cinema North

2121 Celebration Drive NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Host: Jack Lessenberry

The first several months of Donald Trump’s presidency have passed, and it’s been eventful so far. Join Michigan Radio’s senior political analyst Jack Lessenberry and a panel of political experts as we take a look at the Trump administration’s plans and actions so far, and the impact they may have on Michigan.

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan...in an informal atmosphere. Stop by, have a drink, and join in the discussion.

Free Admission, but you must register to attend.

