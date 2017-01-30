Join Michigan Radio for Issues & Ale – The State of Journalism

Issues & Ale: The State of Journalism

Mon, Feb. 13, 6:30-8:00 PM

HopCat, 4265 Woodward Ave,

Detroit, MI 48201

Free Admission

Host: Zoe Clark

Panelists: Rick Pluta: Michigan Public Radio Network

Chad Livengood: Crain’s Detroit Business

Chastity Pratt-Dawsey: Bridge Magazine

America’s news media landscape has changed dramatically over the past several years. Newspaper circulation continues to decline and many newsrooms of all types are cutting reporting staff.

There may be more media than ever before, but fact-based journalism appears to be in decline as more Americans get their “news” from social media or websites that give them the news they want, regardless of accuracy. Meanwhile, fewer Americans have confidence in the job the news media are doing.

Join Michigan Radio Program Director Zoe Clark and a panel of experts as we discuss the state of journalism in America.

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan...in an informal atmosphere. Stop by, have a drink, and join in the discussion.

Free admission, but please register to attend click here to register.