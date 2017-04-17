WUOMFM

Judge denies bail for Michigan doctor charged with female genital mutilation

A federal judge today ordered a Detroit-area doctor to remain in jail while she's prosecuted for performing illegal surgeries on young girls.

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala is being charged with performing female genital mutilation procedures on two seven-year-old girls from Minnesota. Female genital mutilation on minors is illegal in the U.S. unless there is a medical reason. 

Prosecutors say a medical examiner found that the labia minora – the small folds of skin on either side of the vaginal opening – were altered or removed on one girl, and there was a small tear on the second girl's.

Nagarwala's attorney says her client performed a religious ritual on the girls, and that neither girl was cut.

The 44-year-old Northville resident has no criminal record, according to her attorney, but the prosecution says she has been doing these surgeries on young girls for at least a decade.

Prosecutors also say this is the first criminal case of its kind in the U.S.

Detroit-area doctor charged with female genital mutilation on minors

By Associated Press Apr 13, 2017
A Detroit-area doctor has been charged with performing genital mutilation on two young girls from Minnesota.

Federal prosecutors say Dr. Jumana Nagarwala was arrested Thursday, days after two 7-year-old girls identified her as the person who performed medical procedures on them at a Livonia clinic in February.

The FBI says the girls were accompanied to the clinic by their mothers.

Female genital mutilation of minors is illegal in the U.S. unless there is a legitimate health reason.

If rewritten, travel ban could mean doctor shortages in rural Michigan

By Feb 17, 2017
According to Chopra, diagnosis is a complicated process made only more difficult by time constraints.
President Trump’s immigration ban of seven countries with predominantly Muslim populations is causing consequences to healthcare.

An article for The Conversation outlines what’s at stake.

While the immigration ban is temporarily suspended by the courts, the authors of the article write that the travel ban has already had significant consequences.